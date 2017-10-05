Denise Burditus was a doting grandmother who had recently quit her job in banking to go back to school. She died in her husband’s arms on Sunday night as they fled from a deluge of bullets the couple initially mistook for fireworks.

Tony Burditus, her husband, told Anderson Cooper he knew she was ‘the one’ in high school.

Standing at the edge of the crime scene, he said he hadn’t had an opportunity to say goodbye: “I immediately knew her wound was fatal. She was unconscious from the time she was struck.”