Derrick "Bo" Taylor

Taylor, a lieutenant at a California correctional facility, was killed in Sunday’s shooting, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed.

The 56-year-old, who was camp commander at the Ventura Conservation Camp, had worked for the department for more than 25 years, the statement added.

“There are no words to express the feeling of loss and sadness regarding Bo’s passing,” Warden Joel Martinez wrote in a memo to staff, “Bo’s loss will be felt throughout the prison, conservation camps and Department.”