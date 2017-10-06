Dorene Anderson

Carly Kreibaum, 33, lived on a farm just outside of Sutherland, Iowa, a town of 600 people, according to the Des Moines Register. Local librarian Dan Wetherell described her as a "kind, loving mother, just working and taking care of her children."
Kreibaum is survived by her husband, Chris, and two young children.
Anderson, 49, was attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival with her husband, John, and her daughters.
In a statement to The Washington Post, her husband said he was grateful for the time he got to share with his wife.
"She was the most amazing wife, mother and person this world ever had," John Anderson said.
A recent University of Arizona graduate, Duarte was part of the Sigma Kappa sorority, Robert C. Robbins, the president of the university said in a statement.
“I know I speak for the UA community in expressing our deepest condolences for Christiana’s family and in asking for their privacy to be respected,” Robbins added.
Robinson, a legal records specialist for the city of Las Vegas, was shot in the neck according to his sister and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
His partner, Bobby Eardley, told Anderson Cooper in an interview with CNN on Wednesday that Eardley, “just had such a drive and determination to always better his life, and he did such an amazing job of that… And it was never enough. He wanted more. And he deserved more. He had so many goals and dreams.”
Denise Burditus was a doting grandmother who had recently quit her job in banking to go back to school. She died in her husband’s arms on Sunday night as they fled from a deluge of bullets the couple initially mistook for fireworks.
Tony Burditus, her husband, told Anderson Cooper he knew she was ‘the one’ in high school.
Standing at the edge of the crime scene, he said he hadn’t had an opportunity to say goodbye: “I immediately knew her wound was fatal. She was unconscious from the time she was struck.”
21-year-old Las Vegas resident Erick Silva was working security at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Sunday and died assisting panicked concertgoers during the chaos, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. KTNV Las Vegas called him a "hero that touched countless lives."
Originally from Los Angeles, Silva was a graduate of Las Vegas High School. “I can’t believe it. I just can’t believe it right now,” his mother said through tears at a memorial service in his honor.
Melissa Ramirez was a lover of country music who came from a large and close-knit extended family, her cousin told The New York Times on Tuesday.
Flags were lowered on Monday and will remain at half-mast all week at Ramirez’s alma mater, California State University Bakersfield. On Tuesday, CSUB President Horace Mitchell issued a statement, calling the campus community heartbroken. “We send our deepest sympathies to Melissa Ramirez’s family and friends,” he said.
29-year-old pipefitter Austin Davis traveled to Las Vegas on a “guy’s trip” with a few friends, according to his hometown paper, Riverside’s Press-Enterprise. He was shot and killed on Sunday night along with another member of his group, Thomas Day.
Courtney Belger, one of Davis’ best friends, described Davis as, “that person you can always ask and know he’s going to come through for you,” according to the paper.
A GoFundMe page established for his grieving family had raised $16,000 out of its goal of 20,000 on Thursday afternoon.
Guillen, 40, had recently given birth to her fourth child and was engaged to be married when she died, NBC Los Angeles reported. Her son, Marcus Guillen, said that he immediately texted his mother’s fiancé, Jaksha, who replied to say his mother had been shot in the leg.
It wasn’t until the next morning that Marcus found out his mother had died. He said that he felt angry that his mother, who had overcome paralysis while pregnant with his younger brother, could not have survived the shooting.
“She was a fighter, a great mother,” he told the outlet.
Nick Arellano left his family at the festival Sunday morning to return to school. His mother, father and new wife were still at the festival when the first shots were fired, the 25-year-old air force engineer told NBC Los Angeles.
Later that evening, he got a call that his father, Brian Fraser, 49, had died in the gunfire.
Arellano said his father was too good for this world and that he had even ordained himself in order to perform Arellano’s wedding in July.