Jenny Parks

Parks, a California kindergarten teacher and mother-of-two, was killed Sunday, according to the New York Times.

The victim, from Lancaster, California, leaves behind her husband Bobby, who was also injured in Sunday’s mass shooting, friend Jessica Maddin told the Associated Press.

Parks and her husband Bobby were high school sweethearts and she had become a teacher for the Lancaster School District in California, the news agency reported.

“It breaks my heart,” Maddin said. “People go to concerts to have a good time, connect with others and escape the tragedies of this world.”