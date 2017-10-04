John Phippen

Phippen, 56, was a New York native who moved to Santa Clarita, California, where he ran a home remodeling company called JP Specialties.

He attended the concert with his son Travis, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"He was my best friend," Travis told the Times. "He never did anything wrong to anybody. He was always kind and gentle. He was the biggest teddy bear I knew."

Travis, who was shot in the arm, drove his father to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center, where he died.