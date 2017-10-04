Jordan McIldoon

McIldoon, 23, of British Columbia, was attending the festival with his girlfriend. He was a mechanic apprentice about to start trade school, and he was the only child of Al and Angela McIldoon, according to CBC News.

"We only had one child," they told the site. "We just don't know what to do."

McIldoon died in the arms of Las Vegas bartender Heather Gooze, according to CBC News. She told the site that she stayed with him for more than five hours and spoke with his mother and girlfriend.

"I wouldn't want anybody to leave," Gooze told CBC News. "You know, I couldn't just leave him by himself."