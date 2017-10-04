Jordyn Rivera

Rivera, 21, was a fourth-year student at California State University, San Bernardio, and a member the national health education honor society’s Eta Sigma Gamma, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Her death was confirmed by her parents’ close family friend.

CSUSB shared a link on Facebook to a GoFundMe page set up for Rivera’s funeral costs. School President Tomás D. Morales said in a statement, “This is a devastating loss for the entire CSUSB family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with Jordyn’s family, friends and all who knew her.”