Kelsey Meadows

Klymchuk, of Alberta, was the mother of four children and worked as a librarian, a bus driver and an educational assistant at a Roman Catholic elementary school, St. Stephen's.
Klymchuk was in Las Vegas with her fiancé at the time of the shooting, according to The Globe and Mail. Her children remained at home.
"She was a very good mother," Margaret Klymchuk, her grandmother, told The Globe and Mail. "She raised four beautiful children."
Schweitzer, 20, of Bakersfield, California, was a former high school cheerleader and worked as a receptionist at Infinity Communications, according to The Bakersfield Californian.
Colleagues said Schweitzer was enjoying Las Vegas so much that she planned to return for her 21st birthday in April.
Schweitzer's brother and father confirmed her death to the newspaper.
Co-workers left a single candle at the avid country music fan's desk after learning of her death, the paper reported.
Roe, 34, was a mother of two young children, according to CBC News.
Her aunt, Val Rodgers, called her niece a “beautiful soul” and a “wonderful mother.” Roe worked as an educational assistant at Foothills School Division in Alberta, Canada. She was a former model at Sophia Models International, according to CBC News.
"We are saddened, shocked and pray for everyone affected by this tragedy," the agency said in a statement posted to Facebook. "She was always a friendly face and had a very caring spirit."
Phippen, 56, was a New York native who moved to Santa Clarita, California, where he ran a home remodeling company called JP Specialties.
He attended the concert with his son Travis, according to the Los Angeles Times.
"He was my best friend," Travis told the Times. "He never did anything wrong to anybody. He was always kind and gentle. He was the biggest teddy bear I knew."
Travis, who was shot in the arm, drove his father to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center, where he died.
Parker was a records technician with a decade-long career at the Manhattan Beach Police Department in Los Angeles. She'd gone to Las Vegas with a colleague, a department spokeswoman said.
The colleague — an officer with the department who wasn't identified — was shot but survived, said the spokeswoman, Kristie Colombo.
Parker, 33, "will be greatly missed," Colombo said.
Meadows was a Fresno State alumna who became “a gifted teacher who demonstrated a skill and passion for her chosen profession,” history professor Dr. Lori Clune said in a statement.
The school confirmed Meadows was among the dead in a statement released on Tuesday. Meadows who was a substitute teacher for Taft High School, according to the press release.
Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro announced that Meadows will be honored with a flag tribute the day of her services, the statement said.
McIldoon, 23, of British Columbia, was attending the festival with his girlfriend. He was a mechanic apprentice about to start trade school, and he was the only child of Al and Angela McIldoon, according to CBC News.
"We only had one child," they told the site. "We just don't know what to do."
McIldoon died in the arms of Las Vegas bartender Heather Gooze, according to CBC News. She told the site that she stayed with him for more than five hours and spoke with his mother and girlfriend.
"I wouldn't want anybody to leave," Gooze told CBC News. "You know, I couldn't just leave him by himself."
Gomez, 20, had just gotten a job as a certified nursing assistant and was attending the festival to celebrate, The Washington Post reported.
Citing a family friend, the paper reported that she was shot three times — once in the shoulder and twice in the arm. She died before her longtime boyfriend could get her to a hospital.
School officials in Riverside, California, described her on Monday as a determined but convivial student who loved theater and choir.
Hazencomb, 44, of Camarillo, California, was a sports junkie who graduated from Thousand Oaks High School, according to the Ventura County Star.
His mother and aunt confirmed his death to NBC News.
Hartfield, 34, was a sergeant first class with the Nevada Army National Guard and a soldier in the 100th Quartermaster Company headquartered in Las Vegas.
"Sgt. 1st Class Hartfield epitomizes everything good about America," said Brig. Gen. Zachary Doser, commander of the Nevada Army National Guard.
The Las Vegas Review–Journal reported that Hartfield was a Las Vegas police officer who was off duty at the time of the shooting.
He was also the author of "Memoirs of a Public Servant," published earlier this year.
The book, which details Hartfield's career as a police officer in Las Vegas, says he worked in law enforcement for 11 years and on active military duty for 16 years.
It also says Hartfield was a husband and father.