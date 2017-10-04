Kelsey Meadows

Meadows was a Fresno State alumna who became “a gifted teacher who demonstrated a skill and passion for her chosen profession,” history professor Dr. Lori Clune said in a statement.

The school confirmed Meadows was among the dead in a statement released on Tuesday. Meadows who was a substitute teacher for Taft High School, according to the press release.

Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro announced that Meadows will be honored with a flag tribute the day of her services, the statement said.