Kurt Von Tillow

Von Tillow, 55, was from Cameron Park, California, a small town in the Sierra Foothills outside Sacramento. Von Tillow was shot dead Sunday night; two relatives were wounded but were expected to survive, NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento reported.

Von Tillow was memorialized at a local country club on Monday, and relatives and friends led a procession of golf carts to his home.

There, a U.S. flag was attached to a fence and bouquets of flowers were strewn across the grass.