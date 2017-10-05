Laura Shipp

Shipp, 50, of Las Vegas was at the concert with her son, Corey Shipp, 23, her boyfriend and some friends, said Steve Shipp, her brother, who confirmed her death to The Washington Post and the Ventura County Star. Shipp's son, who is a U.S. Marine, and her boyfriend survived the shooting, he said.

Shipp moved to Las Vegas five years ago from Thousand Oaks, California, and she remained a rabid fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, her brother said. He told The Star that he remembered his sister as a happy woman with "lots and lots of friends." But it was her son to whom she was completely devoted, he said.