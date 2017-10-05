Lisa Romera Muniz

Mike Hyatt, superintendent of the Gallup-McKinley County, New Mexico, schools, confirmed at a news conference Monday that Romero Muniz died Sunday night.

Romero Muniz had worked in the district since 2003 and was most recently a discipline secretary at Miyamura High School in Gallup.

Hyatt called her "an incredible, loving and sincere friend, mentor and advocate for our students."

"She was outgoing, kind and considerate," he said. "We will miss all these attributes that she brought and shared."