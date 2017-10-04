Sandy Casey

Casey, from Manhattan Beach, California, was a special education teacher who'd worked for the city's unified school district for nine years, NBC Los Angeles reported.

A country music lover, she'd gone to the festival with her fiancé and some friends, and they'd been near the stage when she was shot in her lower back, according to The Washington Post.

Her boyfriend tried carrying her to safety — dodging gunfire along the way — but eventually she stopped breathing, The Post reported.

"This is unbelievably sad and tragic," district Superintendent Mike Matthews said, according NBC Los Angeles. "We lost a spectacular teacher who devoted her life to helping some of our most needy students."