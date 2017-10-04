Stacee Etcheber

Hartfield, 34, was a sergeant first class with the Nevada Army National Guard and a soldier in the 100th Quartermaster Company headquartered in Las Vegas.

"Sgt. 1st Class Hartfield epitomizes everything good about America," said Brig. Gen. Zachary Doser, commander of the Nevada Army National Guard.

The Las Vegas Review–Journal reported that Hartfield was a Las Vegas police officer who was off duty at the time of the shooting.

He was also the author of "Memoirs of a Public Servant," published earlier this year.

The book, which details Hartfield's career as a police officer in Las Vegas, says he worked in law enforcement for 11 years and on active military duty for 16 years.

It also says Hartfield was a husband and father.