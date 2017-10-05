Susan Smith

Smith, 53, was an elementary school office manager and district fixture in Simi Valley, California — someone who never missed a dance recital and always had a smile on her face.

"It's numbing," a family friend, Suzanne Smith, told NBC Los Angeles. "It doesn't seem real."

Smith's death was confirmed by Simi Valley School District spokeswoman Jake Finch, who told The Washington Post she'd been at the festival with friends when she was killed.