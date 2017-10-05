Link, a loan processor from San Clemente, California, was confirmed among the dead by Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and a nephew, Vincent Link.

Victor Link was a music lover and the father of a 23-year-old son, his nephew told The Bakersfield California. He attended the music festival with his fiancée, Lynn Gonzales.

"It doesn't feel real," Vincent Link said. "It's hard to grasp that he's gone."