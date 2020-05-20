At last: CDC guidelines on reopening businesses, schools are released

House committee to hear from HHS watchdog who identified hospital supply shortages Christi A. Grimm, the principal deputy inspector general for the Department of Health and Human Services, will testify before the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday, a staffer on the committee told NBC News. She is expected to brief the panel on her office’s work on coronavirus and other aspects of the administration's response to the pandemic. In early April, Grimm presented President Donald Trump with a report showing that hospitals responding to the pandemic were lacking vital medical equipment including thermometers and test kits. Trump criticized Grimm in a tweet and then eventually nominated a new IG to replace her. Grimm was not fired and remains in a senior role at the IGs office. The committee notes this will take the form of a briefing and not a hearing. It will also take place entirely remote over video conference. Share this -







NYC's low-income neighborhoods hardest hit by coronavirus NBC News New York City's low-income neighborhoods with large minority populations have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, state officials said Wednesday. Based on 8,000 antibody tests administered recently in the city, 19.9 percent came up positive, indicating infections, with several neighborhoods outside Manhattan showing higher-than-average rates, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference. The Morrisania neighborhood of the Bronx showed an infection rate of 43 percent; Brownsville, Brooklyn, 41 percent; the East Bronx, 38 percent; and the Hollis neighborhood in Queens, 35 percent, the state found. "Focus on low-income communities, do the testing and do the outreach," Cuomo said. "That's where the cases are coming from. ... That's where you're going to see the highest number of deaths."

U.S. pledges $162 million more in COVID-19 foreign assistance, bringing total to over $1 billion The State Department announced on Wednesday that the U.S. government has pledged an additional $162 million in foreign aid to fight the coronavirus, bringing the total to more than $1 billion. The new funding will continue to support hygiene, sanitation and safe water, but for the first time will also pay for emergency food assistance, since the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted global food supply chains.







Law school graduate holds mini commencement ceremony for 2020 classmates A law school graduate found a creative way to celebrate her graduation, even though the in-person ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our law school graduation ceremony was postponed, so I threw Brooklyn Law School Class of '20 the tiniest graduation in my backyard. It would mean so much if you featured us on #SGN! @johnkrasinski @somegoodnews #SGNGraduation #somegoodnews (music by DJ Quads) pic.twitter.com/UIeuA7IX0e — Alexandra Lenczewski (@AlexandraLencz1) May 18, 2020 Alexandra Lenczewski, a Brooklyn Law School class of 2020 graduate, held a mini commencement ceremony in her backyard with photos of every member of the graduating class, complete with caps on their heads. The students were even arranged in alphabetical order, according to the Instagram post. "Outstanding! And congratulations!" Brooklyn Law School Dean Michael T. Cahill wrote in a retweet of the video.







WHO says the last 24 hours saw biggest ever daily increase in COVID-19 cases reported More than 100,000 cases have been reported to the World Health Organization in 24 hours, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said during a news conference Wednesday. "We still have a long way to go in this pandemic," he said. "In the last 24 hours, there have been 106,000 cases reported to WHO — the most in a single day since the outbreak began." He added that almost "two thirds of these cases were reported in just four countries," although he did not specify where the cases had been recorded.



"We still have a long way to go in the #COVID19 pandemic.



In the last 24h, there have been 106,000 cases reported to WHO – the most in a single day since the outbreak began. Almost two thirds of these cases were reported in just four countries"-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 20, 2020







Trump blasts vote-by-mail efforts in Michigan, Nevada amid pandemic President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to withhold federal funding for Michigan and Nevada over their pursuit of mass mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic. The president said, falsely, that Michigan is sending absentee ballots to 7.7 million voters, following that with a warning to Nevada if it pursues voting by mail. The president said Michigan's action was done "illegally and without authorization from a rogue secretary of state." Michigan's secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson, said Tuesday that all of those registered voters will be mailed applications for absentee ballots for the state's elections in August and November — not the absentee ballots themselves. Nevada, meanwhile, is planning an all-mail vote for its state primary in June. Read the full story here.







NYC lagging on census; mayor urges residents to participate De Blasio asks NYC residents to complete Census despite coronavirus May 20, 2020 03:58 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday urged residents to participate in the U.S. census as the city lags behind the rest of the country. Only 49 percent of New York City households have responded to the once-every-decade national population count, in comparison with a 59 percent average response rate across the U.S. "The census says how many members of Congress you get. The census says how much [federal] funding you get" for the city, de Blasio said. "If it's not accurate, you literally can lose a member of the Congress; you can lose billions, many billions of dollars." The mayor said he recognized that the national survey comes as the city copes with the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the metropolitan area harder than anywhere in the U.S. "The 2020 census will have so much to say about the future of this city, and it's being attempted against the backdrop of the biggest crisis we've dealt with in generations, and we're the epicenter. So we're really up against a wall here yet again, and we've got to find a way forward, and quickly," de Blasio said. The census has no questions about immigration or citizenship. It can be completed in under five minutes at 2020census.gov.






