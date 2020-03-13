Late-night hosts share why they're going without an audience

Oregon, Michigan latest to order statewide school closures Oregon’s governor on Thursday night ordered the closure of K-12 schools statewide until the end of month, citing health concerns and staffing problems related to the novel coronavirus. Michigan’s governor Thursday night ordered all public school buildings closed to students starting Monday until April 5 in what she said was a move to slow the spread of the coronavirus illness COVID-19. Earlier Thursday, Maryland’s governor said all public schools in the state would be closed starting Monday through March 27. Ohio's governor also announced a similar move set to begin at the end of the school day Monday and lasts through April 3. Share this -







Jet Blue: Passenger who didn’t tell airline test was pending is now banned JetBlue said Thursday that a passenger who arrived at a Florida airport reportedly as a positive coronavirus case didn’t tell anyone at the airline that a test was pending. The airline identified the plane that landed Wednesday evening as Flight 253. That is the plane that NBC affiliate WPTV of West Palm Beach reported landed at Palm Beach International Airport from JKF in New York with a passenger who tested positive for COVID-19. That person is isolated, and people who were near the passenger are being asked to self-monitor for symptoms. "In reviewing last night’s event, we determined the customer boarded our flight knowing he was awaiting results for a coronavirus test without disclosing it to anyone at JetBlue,” airline communications manager Derek Dombrowski said in a statement. The airline is asking that anyone who is feeling unwell, thinks they have the coronavirus, or is awaiting testing to avoid travel. “Last night’s event put our crewmembers, customers, and federal and local officials in an unsettling situation that could have easily been avoided, and as such, this customer will not be permitted to fly on JetBlue in the future,” Dombrowski said. Share this -







NBA games on hold for at least 30 days The National Basketball Association said Thursday that games will be on hold for at least 30 days. “We intend to resume the season, if and when it becomes safe for all concerned,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a letter to fans posted online The suspension was announced after a player for the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus. A Letter to NBA Fans pic.twitter.com/hPX6xhmy9d — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2020 Share this -







Roundup of coronavirus coverage Why wearing a face mask is encouraged in Asia, but shunned in the U.S. [Time] For seniors, the college season's sudden end is a uniquely brutal heartbreak [Sports Illustrated] 'It's corona time': TikTok helps teens cope with the coronavirus pandemic [The Guardian] The tickets home were $5,000. They paid it. [The New York Times] Share this -







American Airlines to reduce, suspend some flights American Airlines will reduce international capacity this summer in response to customer demand amid the coronavirus outbreak, the airline said Thursday. It is also suspending some flights from some U.S. airports to Europe. The changes will reduce international capacity for the summer season by 34 percent, the airline said. The announcement comes after President Donald Trump said Wednesday that travel would be restricted from most of Europe for 30 days, although there are exceptions. The airline will continue to operate flights to and from Europe for up to seven days to give people a chance to return home. But flights between Charlotte, North Carolina, Philadelphia, and Raleigh/Durham, also in North Carolina, to some European destinations would be suspended. Share this -







PGA cancels Players Championship It is with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of THE PLAYERS Championship and all events through the Valero Texas Open. https://t.co/r01TeB83yK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 13, 2020 Share this -





