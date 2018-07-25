New Heitkamp ad puts work done for first responders in the spotlight

WASHINGTON — The competitive North Dakota senate race has garnered a lot of national attention, but Senator Heidi Heitkamp's latest ad focuses on local issues.

The ad, titled "Casselton" and released first to NBC News, highlights Heitkamp's work to better train and protect first responders following a 2013 oil train derailment in Casselton, North Dakota.

Describing the crash, Casselton Fire Chief Tim McLean, says in the ad that Heitkamp "rounded up Washington and said 'this can’t happen again.'" He credited her legislative follow-up for a 2016 law that improved first responder training and got them more resources.

The six-figure buy will run for several weeks on TV and digital, according to the Heitkamp campaign.

"Unlike a lot of Washington politicians, Heidi doesn’t just talk," campaign manager Libby Schneider said in a statement. "She gets the job done and delivers for North Dakota."

Heitkamp has pitched herself to voters a lawmaker willing to cross the aisle in the best interest of North Dakotans — even if that means siding with President Donald Trump. Trump won North Dakota by nearly 36 points in 2016. She's facing off against Republican Congressman Kevin Cramer, a longtime Trump backer who told NBC News on Saturday that he, too, would put the interests of North Dakotans ahead of partisan politics if they chose to send him back to Washington as their senator come November.

North Dakota has only trended more red since Heitkamp was last on the ballot in 2012, but voters say that it's not necessarily all about party politics here.

"I think that you will find people who will pay attention to those voting records and ... not just opinions that you hear on TV,not just the sound bites, but really what have you done for me lately?" Patricia Potteiger, a pro-Heitkamp voter in Northwest North Dakota, told NBC News. "People can’t get to Washington and forget about these communities out here. They have to pay attention and I think that she does that."