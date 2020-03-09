The latest in New York

UPDATE: There are additional confirmed cases of #Coronavirus in NYS, bringing total to 142. Westchester: 98 NYC: 19 Nassau: 17 Rockland: 4 Saratoga: 2 Suffolk: 1 Ulster: 1 We continue to expect more positive cases as we test.

New York's Fordham University cancels in-person classes

Fordham University said Monday that all face-to-face classes would be canceled as of 1 p.m. ET amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The university, with three campuses in New York — including its main one in the Bronx — said in a statement that in-person classes were cancelled "until further notice."

"Though this is an undeniable disruption of the academic enterprise, we feel that it is the best way to minimize the risk of spreading the virus within the campus community," the school said.

Residential students were "encouraged to return home immediately," but one dining hall will stay open at the school's Bronx and Lincoln Center campuses for those students who cannot.