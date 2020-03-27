Dow plunges by 900 points as questions rise over passage of $2 trillion relief package Stocks tanked on Friday as the fate of the $2 trillion economic relief package suddenly came into question overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by around 900 points at the opening bell, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq down by around 3 percent each. Members of Congress were scrambling to get back to Washington, D.C., late on Thursday due to fears the bill might not pass by the voice vote planned for Friday after being advised the measure could require an in-person vote instead. Optimism that the vote would pass had carried stocks into a three-day rally, despite Thursday's staggering unemployment numbers that surpassed 3.2 million. All three major averages are now down more than 20 percent from recent highs, as investors flee the markets in favor of cash safety such as money market funds. Share this -







Italy will not 'loosen the containment measures' after cases slow down While new cases of COVID-19 in Italy showed some signs of slowing last week, "let us not delude ourselves that we can loosen the containment measures," Silvio Brusaferro, president of the Italian Institute of Health, said — referring to strict lockdown measures imposed across the country — in an online conference Friday. "There are areas of the country where the virus circulation is strong — in Lombardy, part of Piedmont and Veneto," he added. Italy remains Europe's worst hit country with over 80,000 cases across the country. More than 8,000 people have died as of Friday.







In Iran, false belief that a poison fights the coronavirus kills hundreds Standing over the still body of an intubated 5-year-old boy wearing nothing but a plastic diaper, an Iranian health care worker in a hazmat suit and mask begged the public for just one thing: Stop drinking industrial alcohol over fears about the coronavirus outbreak. The boy, now blind after his parents gave him toxic methanol in the mistaken belief it protects against the virus, is just one of hundreds of victims of poisoning inside the pandemic now gripping Iran. As the country battles the worst outbreak in the region, Iranian media reports nearly 300 people have been killed and more than 1,000 sickened so far by ingesting methanol across the country. It comes as fake remedies spread across social media in Iran, where people remain deeply suspicious of the government after it downplayed the crisis for days before it overwhelmed the country.







Photo: Police enforce stay-at-home order in Uganda A police officer chases street vendors in Kampala, Uganda on Thursday, after Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni directed the public to stay home for 32 days. AFP - Getty Images







Pompeo announces $274 million in emergency humanitarian funding Secretary Mike Pompeo announced Thursday evening that the U.S. has made nearly $274 million in emergency health and humanitarian funding available to assist in fighting the global coronavirus outbreak. I am pleased to announce the U.S. has made available nearly $274 million in emergency health and humanitarian funding. Our leadership in the #coronavirus response is another example of how America continues to be the world's greatest humanitarians. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) March 26, 2020 "Today's $274 million will provide resources to 64 of the world's most at-risk countries to better combat the pandemic and enable the UN High Commissioner on Refugees to assist some of the world's most vulnerable populations," the statement said. These new pledges include nearly $100 million in emergency health assistance, Pompeo announced, saying that "the American people continue to lead in responding to this pandemic." There are now more than 500,000 recorded cases of coronavirus around the world.







Trump says NY doesn't need 30,000 ventilators as Cuomo claimed President Donald Trump on Thursday night questioned New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's claim that his state needs 30,000 ventilators to treat patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. "I don't believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators," Trump said in a phone interview on Fox News with Sean Hannity's show. "You know, you go into major hospitals sometimes and they'll have two ventilators. Now all of a sudden they're saying, 'Can we order 30,000 ventilators?'" Earlier this week, Cuomo said that New York needed 30,000 ventilators to help keep patients who've suffered from severe cases of COVID-19 alive. During the interview, Trump also criticized Michigan's Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, saying that he's having a problem with her. "I've asked repeatedly and respectfully for help," Whitmer responded on Twitter. "We need it. No more political attacks, just PPEs, ventilators, N95 masks, test kits. You said you stand with Michigan — prove it."







Global coronavirus cases top 500,000 as U.S. passes China The United States is leading the world in the number of coronavirus cases as of Friday with 85,707 people sick, according to tracking by NBC News — a toll that surpasses the caseload in China where the pandemic ignited in December. The number of deaths has also risen to 1,268, with New York being the worst hit, accounting for 433 of those killed by COVID-19. Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases worldwide has soared to 533,416 with the death toll reaching 24,082 as of 4:15 am ET, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Read the full story here.






