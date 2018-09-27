Leahy and Kavanaugh have tense exchange over Mark Judge

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Kavanaugh had a tense exchange over whether Mark Judge, a friend of Kavanaugh's who Ford alleged was in the room when she was assaulted, should be questioned by the FBI or called as a witness.

Kavanaugh grew angry when Leahy pushed him to answer why his friend wouldn’t testify before the committee.

"Would you want him to be here as a witness?" Leahy asked.

"He's already provided sworn testimony, this allegation has been hidden by the committee," Kavanaugh shot back.

When Kavanaugh raised his voice to point out that Judge gave a statement, actress and #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano turned around and raised an eyebrow, then rolled her eyes at #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, as if to say, "He's not defending himself well."

As Leahy pressed Kavanaugh to answer whether he's the “Bart O’Kavanaugh” referred to one in Judge’s books, Kavanaugh then audibly raised his voice: "No no no no...I'm going to talk about my high school record if you're going to sit here and mock me."

Sens. John Cornyn and Lindsey Graham grew visibly frustrated at Leahy for peppering Kavanaugh, and Sen. Orrin Hatch demanded: “Let him answer!”

Kavanaugh did not answer yes or no to the “Bart O’Kavanaugh” line of questioning.

