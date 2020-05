At least 27 protesters arrested on Saturday night in Seattle At least 27 people were arrested while protesting in Seattle on Saturday night, the city's police chief said in a news release Sunday. The alleged offenses varied from assault to arson, destruction and looting, Chief Carmen Best said. “In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd we all are rightfully angry, sad, frustrated, and heartbroken,” Best said. She added that while the protest began peacefully at noon on Saturday, they became increasingly violent as the afternoon went on, "due to the actions of some groups who wanted to take advantage of this situation." Share this -







YouTuber Jake Paul says he wasn't looting after viral video shows him at vandalized Arizona mall Jake Paul attends an event in Los Angeles on May 8, 2019. Rich Fury / Getty Images file YouTuber Jake Paul released a statement on Sunday after footage of him at a looted Arizona mall surfaced amid claims he and his friends were among those doing the looting. "To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism," Paul said in a statement. Paul said he and his friends spent the day joining in peaceful protests of "one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen," according to the statement. Read the full story here.







Photos: See the fire and fury in protests across America Fury sparked by George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody spawned massive protests and chaos across the country over the weekend. See the full photo gallery here. A protester stands on top of a damaged police car in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles on May 30, 2020. Brock Stoneham / NBC News







Opinion: George Floyd couldn't breathe. We protest because now all of Black America can't either. George Floyd should have been alive today. George Floyd would have been alive today if his humanity was recognized, valued and respected. George Floyd should have been protected by those who swore an oath to uphold the law and help the communities they serve. George Floyd is no longer with us because even in the middle of a global pandemic, police brutality has not ceased, writes Rev. Al Sharpton for NBC News THINK. COVID-19 is ravaging us, making it difficult to breathe, and yet systemic racism has been tightening its grip on our throats for years, Sharpton writes. Racism is trauma, passed from generation to generation. Enough is enough. Read Sharpton's full opinion piece here.







Illinois activates National Guard after protests leave six shot, one dead The Illinois National Guard has been activated to "support" Chicago amid continued protests that led to 240 arrests, six people shot and one death, the Illinois governor and Chicago mayor announced on Sunday. "At the request of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, I am activating the Illinois National Guard to support the City of Chicago in protecting our communities and keeping people safe," Governor J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. The news come after the mayor put Chicago under a curfew on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. "until further notice." Lightfoot said on Twitter she requested "a small contingent of the National Guard to maintain a limited presence and support our police." At the request of @chicagosmayor Lori Lightfoot, I am activating the Illinois National Guard to support the City of Chicago in protecting our communities and keeping people safe.



My full statement: pic.twitter.com/kmQMIz3uQM — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 31, 2020







Minnesota governor praises peaceful protesters, more than 50 arrests in Minneapolis area Gov. Walz urges Minnesotans to 'start healing,' extends curfew into evening May 31, 2020 01:02 Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday morning commended peaceful protesters in Minnesota as a celebration of diversity, even as the state reconciles with the destruction that occurred overnight with more than 50 arrested by the early hours of the morning. "The beautiful expression of solidarity and community that we saw played out by peaceful protesters, by that beautiful tapestry that is Minnesota," Walz said. "Indigenous dancers leading in the middle while the crowed kneeled around in reverence in making sure that justice was served." Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Sunday noted that the violent incidents Saturday happened alongside joyous protests of people "rallying around a common cause, which is each other," and communities coming out together to clear the debris in the morning. "Even though the whole world has seen us at out worst, we can still be at our best," Frey said. About 25 people were arrested in Hennepin County and another 30 in Ramsey County by 2 a.m., Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said Sunday. More arrests were made between then and about 6 a.m., but Harrington did not have an exact count.







Photo: Chicago River bridges remain upright after night of unrest Several street bridges over the Chicago River remain closed on Sunday after a night of protests. Charles Rex Arbogast / AP







Mayor Bill de Blasio announces probe after video shows NYPD SUVs driving into protest crowd New York City police vehicles filmed driving into crowds of protestors May 31, 2020 01:17 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday announced an investigation into a video appearing to show a New York Police Department cruiser driving into a crowd of protesters. The announcement came a day after De Blasio defended the alleged police action caught on camera. "I didn't like what I saw one bit. I did not want to ever see something like that, I don't want to ever see it again," de Blasio said. "And clearly, we need to do a full investigation and look at the actions of those officers and see what was done and why it was done and what could be done differently." The mayor announced the launch of an independent review into the video led by Corporation Counsel James Johnson and New York City Department of Investigation Commissioner Margaret Garnett. The results are expected to come in during the month of June, he said. Still, de Blasio chastised protesters, calling their tactic of surrounding police vehicles dangerous. Read the full story here.