At least 27 protestors arrested on Saturday night in Seattle At least 27 people have been arrested while protesting in Seattle on Saturday night, the city's police chief said in a news release Sunday. The alleged offenses varied from assault to arson, destruction and looting, Chief Carmen Best said. "In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd we all are rightfully angry, sad, frustrated, and heartbroken," Best said. She added that while the protest began peacefully at noon on Saturday, they became increasingly violent as the afternoon went on, "due to the actions of some groups who wanted to take advantage of this situation."







Netflix, Amazon, Hulu say black lives matter Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and other major Hollywood players are using their corporate social media accounts to take a stand and support the Black Lives Matter movement, amid nationwide protests decrying the police killing of George Floyd. Netflix tweeted on Saturday: "To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up." While, CEO of ViacomCBS-owned Paramount Jim Gianopulos sent an internal memo to employees, expressing that "too many members of the Black community have had their breath stolen from them through racial injustice." Alphabet-owned YouTube on Friday also posted that: "We stand in solidarity against racism and violence. When members of our community hurt, we all hurt. We're pledging $1M in support of efforts to address social injustice."







Thousands gather at London protest Thousands gathered in London's Trafalgar Square to express their outrage over the death of George Floyd on Sunday, as demonstrators clapped and waved placards as they offered support to U.S. protestors. The crowd gathered despite U.K. government rules barring large crowds gathering because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Social media posts show a number of protests have been planned for the coming week in the U.K.'s capital city. Even so, the protests do not originate from the official Black Lives Matter U.K. group, which said on Twitter that while the coalition "stands in solidarity with all those whose hearts feel broken," it is still "discussing the implications of calling a mass march in the middle of a pandemic that is killing us the most."







Target announces temporary store closures in Minnesota, other states Tear gas spreads through a Target parking lot after a confrontation between police and demonstrators on Thursday, May 28 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images Target said Saturday it's closing 70 of its stores in Minnesota because of the protests over the death of George Floyd. It is also closing stores in other states, including California, Illinois, New York and Oregon among others. "We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily," the company said in a statement. "Our focus will remain on our team members' safety and helping our community heal." It said employees impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay. They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations, the company added.







13 Philadelphia Police officers injured in protests Philadelphia Police said 13 of its officers have been injured as the result of violence that broke out during protests sparked by George Floyd's death. It said seven of the officers sustained chemical burns to their faces, two had head injuries and four were left with injuries to their extremities. All were treated at area hospitals, the police force said. Update - Total number of officers injured -13. (7) Officers with chemical burns to face. (2) with head injuries. (4) with injuries to extremities. All were treated at area hospitals. Updates on conditions to follow. — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) May 31, 2020







San Francisco mayor announces curfew San Francisco's mayor has said the city will be implementing a curfew starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday. "To be clear, this is the last thing I want to do as a mayor," London Breed said in a briefing. "I want peace. I want protest. But I don't want the kind of violence and crime we see playing itself across the streets of our city to continue." Encouraging the city's residents to stay at home, she said those from out town should go back to their homes. We are implementing a curfew that will start tomorrow at 8pm.



People are hurting right now. They're angry. I'm angry.



The City and the police will support peaceful protests, as we did all day today.



We can't tolerate violence and vandalism. Now is the time to go home. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 31, 2020







St. Louis County PD shares photos of damage at Ferguson police station Here's a look at the damage that's been done at the Ferguson Police Department. All non-essential personnel have evacuated the building. pic.twitter.com/U6WqDSEA4G — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) May 31, 2020 This is the damage done to an officer's helmet after they were struck with an unknown object. At this time, 2 officers were injured and transported. 2 others were treated at the scene for minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/Igc0J1cafK — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) May 31, 2020







Police officers kneel during rally in Coral Gables, Florida Police officers kneel during a rally in Coral Gables, Florida on Saturday in response to the recent death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while being arrested by a Minneapolis police officer. Eva Marie Uzcategui / AFP - Getty Images







U.S. police failing to respect right to peaceful protest: Amnesty International U.S. police across the country are failing their obligations under international law to respect and facilitate the right to peaceful protest, rights group Amnesty International warned Saturday, adding that this was exacerbating a tense situation and endangering the lives of protesters. "In city after city, we are witnessing actions that could be considered unnecessary or excessive force," said Rachel Ward, national director of research at Amnesty International USA. "We call for an immediate end to any excessive use of force and for law enforcement to ensure and protect the legal right to protest." She added that the use of heavy-duty riot gear and military-grade weapons and equipment to police largely peaceful demonstrations may intimidate protesters who are practicing their right to peaceful assembly. "Equipping officers in a manner more appropriate for a battlefield may put them in the mindset that confrontation and conflict is inevitable," she said.






