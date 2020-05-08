Say goodbye to ketchup bottles: FDA issues guidelines for reopening eateries The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday issued guidelines for food establishments permitted by their state and local governments to reopen. Among the recommendations: Workers should continue wearing face coverings, businesses should implement "no touch" payments, which can include Apple Pay and Google Pay on cellphones, and owners should restrict restaurant and bar capacities to ensure 6-foot distances. And, as part of a checklist for operators, the FDA suggests "high touch" surfaces and items such as seat covers, table cloths, throw rugs and reusable condiment containers like ketchup bottles and salt and pepper shakers be "removed from use." The guidelines "are designed to help businesses that prepare food to serve or sell to the public directly, such as restaurants, bakeries, bars and carry-outs, protect employee and public health as they reopen for business," the FDA said in a statement. The FDA has prepared a checklist and infographic for retail food establishments like bars and restaurants that might have closed during COVID-19 in order to protect their employees and customers as they reopen for business. https://t.co/KczHsUmCF6 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) May 8, 2020 Share this -







Colombian company creates bed that can double as coffin Rodolfo Gomez and his employees demonstrate a cardboard box they say can serve as both a hospital bed and a coffin. Fernando Vergara / AP BOGOTA, Colombia — A Colombian advertising company is pitching a novel if morbid solution to shortages of hospital beds and coffins during the coronavirus pandemic: combine them. ABC Displays has created a cardboard bed with metal railings that designers say can double as a casket if a patient dies. Read the full story.







Sheriff sues China over virus-related losses The sheriff of a Louisiana parish filed a federal lawsuit Friday against China, claiming it essentially unleashed coronavirus. Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards is the brother of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said Friday that state Attorney General Jeff Landry was considering the state's own lawsuit against China. The sheriff's filing in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Louisiana seeks damages of $700,000. The claim, filed "on behalf of all Sheriffs in the United States of America," alleges China's actions have translated to "lack of foreclosures and sales, lack of court fees, and decreased tax revenue." After Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a similar lawsuit against the Chinese government last month, a China Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said, "These so-called lawsuits are purely malicious abuses."







Woman heartbroken by Smithfield Foods' response to grandfather's death from coronavirus A Nebraska woman said she's heartbroken by the response she got from Smithfield Foods after reaching out to share that her grandfather had died from coronavirus and that her aunt and uncle, employees at a plant for the world's largest pork processor, also became ill. "My grandpa was a very sweet old man," Vy Mai, 22, told NBC News. "He cared about his family, his family was basically all that he had. He really cared about his grandkids, his siblings, his children. He was overall a very selfless person." Tam Mai, 80, lived with relatives who work at the Smithfield Foods facility in Crete, Nebraska, and recently tested positive for the coronavirus, his granddaughter said. She said he rarely left the house but had underlying health conditions, including heart disease. Read the full story.







Brazil's doctors urge more stringent measures Brazil's doctors are calling for stricter measures as the daily coronavirus death toll shows little sign of easing — while the nation's turbulent politics threaten to undermine efforts to combat the spread of the outbreak. Case numbers have been doubling approximately every five days, and according to a recent study by Imperial College London, Brazil has the highest transmission rate of any major country. "Last week, we reached the lowest peak of quarantine compliance, and this week more serious cases started to appear," said Amanda Ferreira Santa Barbara, 26, a doctor at Sao Paulo's Unifesp training hospital. Read the full story.







No masks and little social distancing at White House meeting WASHINGTON — Two White House aides may have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days, but President Donald Trump continued to hold public events Friday with limited social distancing and without requiring participants to wear face masks. Two dozen House Republicans gathered with Trump and other administration officials in the State Dining Room at the White House Friday afternoon to discuss the country's economic recovery from the pandemic. None of the attendees wore a mask. "I do want to advise our media friends before they write stories about how we didn't wear masks and we didn't possibly socially distance adequately, that you saw to it that we had tests, and that nobody in here had the coronavirus unless it's somebody in the media," said Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, during the meeting. Read the full story.







Apple to reopen some stores next week Apple will reopen a handful of its stores across the country starting next week, the company said Friday. The first Apple Store to reopen since the country went into lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be on Monday in Boise, Idaho. Later in the week Apple will reopen some stores in South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska. Shopping won't be as it was before the pandemic, a spokesperson for Apple said. The company will require all shoppers to wear masks and maintain six feet of distance between all shoppers and employees. All customers will also be subject to temperature checks, the company said. If someone attempts to enter who is running a higher-than normal-temperature, they will be asked to leave. Read the full story.







Hyatt, American Airlines to give staff at Elmhurst hospital free vacations Hyatt Hotels and American Airlines are joining forces to to give more than 4,000 employees at hard-hit Elmhurst hospital in New York City complimentary vacations when they are able to take time off, the companies announced Friday. The three-night vacations will include roundtrip flights to destinations in the United States and Caribbean, as well as hotel accommodations, according to a news release. Members of both companies' loyalty programs can donate their miles or points to help support the cause "We are extremely grateful to Hyatt and American Airlines for this generous gift to our healthcare workers, who have been at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Israel Rocha, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, in a news release. "Our doctors, nurses, and other staff on the front lines of this unprecedented healthcare crisis really appreciate the outpouring of support from two of America's major companies," she continued, "and we look forward to taking advantage of these well-earned vacations in the near future." Elmhurst is one of the hardest-hit hospitals in New York, the center of the nation's coronavirus outbreak.






