Legal analysis: Trump says Cohen is lying to reduce his prison sentence

In a tweet sent from Hanoi on Wednesday, Trump said that Cohen "did bad things unrelated to Trump. He is lying in order to reduce his prison time."

Since Cohen has already been sentenced to three years in prison, could his time be reduced at this point for any reason? Under current Rule 35(b), if the government believes that a sentenced defendant has provided substantial assistance in investigating or prosecuting another person, it may move the court to reduce the original sentence; ordinarily, the motion must be filed within one year of sentencing.

However, based on the committee's parameters for the hearing, nothing Cohen is expected to say to lawmakers would reduce his sentence under federal law.