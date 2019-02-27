Legal analysis: Trump says Cohen is lying to reduce his prison sentence

In a tweet sent from Hanoi on Wednesday, Trump said that Cohen "did bad things unrelated to Trump. He is lying in order to reduce his prison time."
Since Cohen has already been sentenced to three years in prison, could his time be reduced at this point for any reason? Under current Rule 35(b), if the government believes that a sentenced defendant has provided substantial assistance in investigating or prosecuting another person, it may move the court to reduce the original sentence; ordinarily, the motion must be filed within one year of sentencing.
However, based on the committee's parameters for the hearing, nothing Cohen is expected to say to lawmakers would reduce his sentence under federal law.
Michael Cohen was one of many lawyers who represented me (unfortunately). He had other clients also. He was just disbarred by the State Supreme Court for lying & fraud. He did bad things unrelated to Trump. He is lying in order to reduce his prison time. Using Crooked’s lawyer!
Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., moves to postpone the hearing literally just as it begins, arguing that Cohen’s testimony and exhibits were not submitted 24 hours in advance as required.
“I’m not saying it’s intentional on your part, it’s intentional on his part,” Meadows said
Meadows, the Freedom Caucus chairman, is one of Trump's closest allies on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. Democrats on the committee killed the Meadows motion to postpone the hearing, 24 to 17.
Cummings, the Oversight chairman, said, "You've made it clear that you don't want the American people to hear what Cohen has to say...so we're going to proceed."
Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., a senior Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, tells NBC News that asking Cohen about the Russia investigation is now on the table.
Since Cohen will bring up Russia in his opening statement, specifically Trump adviser Roger Stone, Wikileaks and the infamous Trump Tower meeting, Connolly said he will ask him about those matters.
That's a change from the previous ground-rules established earlier this week in which Russia content would be carved out for the Senate and House intelligence committees to discuss behind closed doors.
With Cohen's prepared testimony offering new claims on Trump and WikiLeaks, here's a flashback to the president saying "WikiLeaks" more than 140 times in the final weeks leading up to the 2016 election.
Perhaps no committee packs a fuller roster of fiery lawmakers than the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.
Those firebrand lawmakers will, on Wednesday, have the opportunity to grill Cohen in his much-anticipated public hearing.
In addition to Chairman Elijah Cummings, a veteran of the panel who will be running his first nationally televised hearing, a number of prominent Democrats will get to take turns questioning Cohen, a star witness to appear before the group.
Among those Democrats are freshman Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley — three rising figures in the party. For Ocasio-Cortez, who has proven to be a viral sensation since defeating incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley last year, the hearing will be her first nationally televised appearance as a member of the committee.
Other Democrats to watch include Reps. Jackie Speier, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Peter Welch, who also sit on the House Intelligence Committee — a panel Cohen has previously testified to and will again on Thursday in a closed session. Meanwhile, Rep. John Sarbanes, who chairs the Democracy Reform Task Force, is likely to pepper Cohen with questions on ethics and possible corruption.
For Republicans, the committee includes some of Trump's staunchest allies. Rep. Jim Jordan, the committee's ranking member, and Rep. Mark Meadows, the Freedom Caucus chairman, will likely question Cohen over his admitted lies and seek to drive home the idea that he cannot be trusted.
Spotted in the hearing room — Republicans putting up posters with quotes critical of Cohen from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and Judge William Pauley, the U.S. District Court judge in the Southern District of New York who sentenced the former Trump lawyer.
They read:
1) “Mr Cohen appears to have lost his moral compass.” - Judge Pauley
2) “Cohen plead guilty to a verticals smorgasbord of fraudulent conduct ...”
3) “[Cohen] expected to be given a prominent role and title in the new administration ...”
According to his prepared statement, Cohen is providing "a copy of a check Mr. Trump wrote from his personal bank account – after he became president - to reimburse [Cohen] for the hush money payments [Cohen] made to cover up his affair with an adult film star and prevent damage to his campaign."
While there's an argument that pre-office activity is not impeachable, the framers of the U.S. Constitution originally suggested that corruption of the electoral college process was an exception and an impeachable pre-office act. But, the case for impeachment becomes much easier if a president continued the criminal enterprise after he was in office.
Cohen, in a draft of his opening statement opening statement, claimed his former boss didn't exactly hold his eldest son in the highest regard.
"Mr. Trump had frequently told me and others that his son Don Jr. had the worst judgment of anyone in the world," Cohen will say, according in the prepared statement.
The remark comes in a section where Cohen discusses the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between high-ranking members of the Trump campaign, the president's inner circle and Russians. Trump Jr. helped arrange the meeting, where the Trump camp believed it would be getting damaging information on then-presumptive 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
Cohen claims, according to the draft of his remarks, that Trump Jr. told his father about the meeting: "Something clicked in my mind. I remember being in the room with Mr. Trump, probably in early June 2016, when something peculiar happened. Don Jr. came into the room and walked behind his father's desk – which in itself was unusual. People didn’t just walk behind Mr. Trump’s desk to talk to him. I recalled Don Jr. leaning over to his father and speaking in a low voice, which I could clearly hear, and saying: 'The meeting is all set.' I remember Mr. Trump saying, 'Ok good...let me know.'"
Cohen said Trump Jr. "would never set up any meeting of any significance alone – and certainly not without checking with his father."
Trump Jr. responded in a Wednesday morning tweet, saying: "Only Democrats could hate someone so much that they would try to disrupt nuclear peace talks with testimony from a convicted felon."
MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber gives his legal perspective going into the hearing. With the documentation Cohen plans to provide Congress, Melber said, the hearing's end result "will not just be a 'he said, he said.'"