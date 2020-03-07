Life at coronavirus 'ground zero' in Seattle is crazy — but I'm not panicking

Ever since the first U.S. death from the coronavirus was reported in Washington state on Feb. 29, marking our Seattle-area community as “ground zero,” life as we know it here has changed.

I live in Bellevue, a suburb outside Seattle and just 12.5 miles from the Life Care Center nursing facility in Kirkland that’s linked to six deaths in the state. A friend works for the fire department that responded to the calls at the facility, and now several firefighters are quarantined because they are experiencing symptoms.

He is not one of them, but to know someone in the epicenter of the chaos is certainly unnerving.

