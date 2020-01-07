Lindsey Graham felt different about witnesses in 1999

Article II: Impeachment and War On today’s episode of Article II, Steve Kornacki talks to Mark Murray, NBC News senior political editor, about how Congress is balancing its constitutional responsibilities, the power to impeach and to check the President’s powers of war. The two discuss: The Democrats' argument that the strike against Soleimani is a distraction from impeachment

The Republicans' argument that the president is focused on national security as Democrats try to remove him from office

The challenge facing Congress, as it attempts to move forward on impeachment while debating next steps on Iran Listen here.







Schiff won't rule out Bolton House testimony NBC News' Kasie Hunt asked House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff whether he would rule out getting Bolton to testify in front of the House rather than the Senate. "I'm not foreclosing anything we continue to do investigative work in the House," he said. "At the same time, what makes the most sense given that we are on the precipice of the trial in the Senate is to have him come and testify before the Senate. The Senate will make the decision about whether the president should be convicted or removed from office, so why get it secondhand?" He added, "it makes the most sense for him to come before the Senate and these other witnesses as well so that is what we are pushing for but I am foreclosing nothing in terms of the House."







Romney says he wants to hear from John Bolton Sen. Mitt Romney told reporters that he wants to hear what John Bolton knows in a forthcoming Senate impeachment trial. "Sure, I'd love to hear what he has to say," Romney said in response to a question about if John Bolton should testify in the Senate. "He has first-hand information and assuming that articles of impeachment do reach the Senate," he added, "I'd like to hear what he knows." ‪Romney also said he doesn't want to comment on the process or how Bolton's testimony comes about. "The leaders are trying to negotiate that process right now," he said. "But ultimately I'd expect I'd want to hear from John Bolton."







White House on impeachment: where things stand Trump has found himself at a standstill on the impeachment front with Pelosi's decision to hold up articles of impeachment, leaving him waiting on her next move before he can make his. The White House is holding off on making any strategic moves until the Senate receives the articles of impeachment and starts to determine what the rules of a trail will be, said a White House official. Key factors, like whether witnesses will be called or who will be making the case in the Senate for Democrats, will affect parts of the White House's strategy. The uncertainty of what the White House's defense will need to look like came into focus on Monday when Bolton said on Monday that he would be willing to testify if subpoenaed by the Senate. One key decision Trump has yet to make is who will lead his defense team in a Senate trial. It has been expected that White House counsel Pat Cipollone will have a role, but a final decision on who will be mounting the defense won't be made until the articles of impeachment are sent over, the official said. Behind the scenes, White House staffers are continuing to talk with their Senate allies about the process and refine their case, the officials said. In the meantime, Trump took to Twitter and the Rush Limbaugh show on Monday to try to continue mounting his defense.







GOP senators introduce resolution to dismiss impeachment Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley on Monday introduced a resolution to update Senate rules to allow a motion to dismiss articles of impeachment for lack of prosecution. "If Speaker Pelosi is afraid to try her case, the articles should be dismissed for failure to prosecute and Congress should get back to doing the people's business," Hawley said. Ten other Republican senators, including Rick Scott of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas, co-sponsored the measure.







Schumer, Pelosi demand Bolton, other witnesses be allowed to testify Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday called on Republican senators to back his request for witness testimony and Trump administration documents after former national security adviser John Bolton announced he would be willing to testify in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial. "It is now up to four Senate Republicans to support bringing in Mr. Bolton, and the other three witnesses, as well as the key documents we have requested to ensure all the evidence is presented at the onset of a Senate trial," Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement. "Given that Mr. Bolton’s lawyers have stated he has new relevant information to share, if any Senate Republican opposes issuing subpoenas to the four witnesses and documents we have requested they would make absolutely clear they are participating in a cover-up.” Bolton, who according to witnesses in the House impeachment inquiry expressed concerns about the administration's dealings with Ukraine, announced in a statement earlier Monday that he would be willing to testify in the Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed. After Bolton's statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, both Democrats from California, also called for allowing the witnesses to testify in the Senate trial. The President & Sen. McConnell have run out of excuses. They must allow key witnesses to testify, and produce the documents Trump has blocked, so Americans can see the facts for themselves.



The Senate cannot be complicit in the President's cover-up. #DefendOurDemocracy https://t.co/TQLJsfn0f5 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 6, 2020 Bolton is an important witness to misconduct involving Ukraine that he called a “drug deal.”



Bolton refused to testify in the House, following Trump’s orders.



Now he is willing to come forward. The Senate must allow testimony from him, Mulvaney and others. The coverup must end. https://t.co/3JCaw8W8y3 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 6, 2020 Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has rejected Democratic calls for witnesses, including Bolton, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Mulvaney's senior adviser and a top White House budget office official. McConnell said last month that the Senate "is meant to act as judge and jury to hear a trial, not to re-run the entire fact-finding investigation because angry partisans rushed sloppily through it."







Trump administration downplays Bolton's willingness to testify A Trump administration official reacted to news that John Bolton is willing to testify, telling NBC News that, "The idea that we can re-investigate everything all the time makes a mockery of the process." This administration official tried to downplay concerns about Bolton testifying telling NBC News: "Bolton could say he disagrees with the president, but that's not an impeachable offense." A White House official also told NBC News that, "It was the House's job to develop evidence. Bolton's statement doesn't change the Senate's role in ruling on the evidence provide[d] by the House."






