Lisa Patterson

Patterson attended the festival with three friends, her husband, Bob, told KNBC. The mother-of-three was the only one not to walk out alive.

Her husband said he texted his wife on Sunday evening but she didn’t respond. He waited all night before driving to Las Vegas at 6 a.m. local time (9 a.m. ET) the next day but only found out she was dead by the end of the day Monday.

Patterson leaves behind two daughters and a son.