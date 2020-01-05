A little Ricky Gervais backstory...

Some of the biggest drama at the Golden Globes tonight is expected to happen long before the dramatic film categories.

The choice of Ricky Gervais as host — a fifth tour of duty since 2010 — hasn’t drawn rave reviews given the British comic’s history of controversial jokes during his previous times on the Globes stage. Making the pick more potentially questionable is that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association tapped Sandra Oh as co-host with Andy Samburg last year. The actress was the first Asian American woman to host the telecast — in what was hailed at the time as a move towards more inclusion.

Gervais, however, vowed to The Hollywood Reporter that he would largely go after “pretension and hypocrisy” this time around and stay away from picking on “any one person.”

Just two weeks ago, Gervais came under fire for several tweets that he insisted were jokes, but were viewed as transphobic by critics. “Nowadays, you've got to make sure they're bulletproof in 10 years' time, with people going through saying, 'He said this once, 10 years [ago],'" Gervais told THR for a recent cover story. "Kevin Hart [lost] his job [as Oscars host] for 10-year-old tweets that he said he was sorry about and deleted at the time. "So there's more pressure on making [the jokes bulletproof].”