Rebecca Shabad
57m ago / 12:15 PM UTC
Liz Cheney says Trump incited the mob that stormed the Capitol
House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming emphasized Wednesday how consequential it was for the president to refuse to concede the presidential election.
"[T]o have for the first time in the history of the nation a president who refuses to leave office and concede after he's left — after he's lost the vote in the Electoral College, you know, is something completely unprecedented and, and very serious and can't be tolerated," she told reporters at the Capitol.
Reacting to the events at the Capitol, Cheney said, "For the president to incite a violent mob is just something that is, you know, it's beyond sort of the politics of are you moving on or not moving on."
U.S. Capitol Police, who are charged with protecting Congress, turned to other law enforcement for help with the mob that overwhelmed the complex and sent lawmakers into hiding. Both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hourslong occupation of the complex before it was cleared Wednesday evening.
Four people died, one of them a woman who was shot and killed inside the Capitol. Three other people died after suffering “medical emergencies” related to the breach, said Robert Contee, chief of the city’s Metropolitan Police Department. Police said 52 people were arrested as of Wednesday night, including 26 on the Capitol grounds. Fourteen police officers were injured, Contee said.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., chairwoman of the House Administration Committee, said the breach “raises grave security concerns,″ adding that her committee will work with House and Senate leaders to review the police response — and its preparedness.
ANALYSIS: A shadow over democracy, the White House and the Republican Party
WASHINGTON — Before Wednesday, there was no precedent for a president's inciting citizens to storm the Capitol. And it had been more than 150 years, dating to the Civil War, since a large group of lawmakers gave comfort to an insurrection.
But all that changed after President Donald Trump invited his die-hards to Washington, filled their heads with lies — that he had been cheated out of the election and that Vice President Mike Pence could overturn the result unilaterally — and pointed a mob of them in the direction of Congress.
What ensued was one of the ugliest days for democracy in memory.
"We're going to have to fight much harder," Trump told supporters at a rally near the White House before the assault, adding: "We are going to walk down to the Capitol, and we're going to cheer on our brave senators, congressmen and women, and we are probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them. Because you will never take back our country with weakness."
Many in the massive crowd, soaked in the falsehoods and conspiracy theories about the election that Trump has been spewing for months, didn't even wait for the president to finish speaking. They began a march on the Capitol, where they would break through police barricades, rip through the chambers of Congress and vandalize the core symbol of the federal government.
Nearly 100 lawmakers call for Trump's removal through impeachment or 25th Amendment
Nearly 100 Democratic members of Congress have backed calls for or Trump's removal from office in the next several days either through the impeachment process, the 25th Amendment or another way after the violence that rocked the Capitol on Wednesday.
The calls come as multiple sources familiar with the matter said there have been informal discussions about invoking the 25th Amendment among staff-level officials within the Trump administration.
Trump spent Wednesday inciting and praising a mob that stormed the Capitol, so much so that he has been locked out of Twitter and Facebook for at least 12 hours.