Liz Cheney says Trump incited the mob that stormed the Capitol House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming emphasized Wednesday how consequential it was for the president to refuse to concede the presidential election. "[T]o have for the first time in the history of the nation a president who refuses to leave office and concede after he's left — after he's lost the vote in the Electoral College, you know, is something completely unprecedented and, and very serious and can't be tolerated," she told reporters at the Capitol. Reacting to the events at the Capitol, Cheney said, "For the president to incite a violent mob is just something that is, you know, it's beyond sort of the politics of are you moving on or not moving on." Share this -







ANALYSIS: A shadow over democracy, the White House and the Republican Party President Donald Trump's supporters climb on walls at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Stephanie Keith / Reuters WASHINGTON — Before Wednesday, there was no precedent for a president's inciting citizens to storm the Capitol. And it had been more than 150 years, dating to the Civil War, since a large group of lawmakers gave comfort to an insurrection. But all that changed after President Donald Trump invited his die-hards to Washington, filled their heads with lies — that he had been cheated out of the election and that Vice President Mike Pence could overturn the result unilaterally — and pointed a mob of them in the direction of Congress. What ensued was one of the ugliest days for democracy in memory. Read the full article Share this -







Inside the Trump riots: How an ordinary Congress vote devolved into disarray Supporters of President Donald Trump protest inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Roberto Schmidt / AFP - Getty Images The sound started softly, cheers and chants from supporters of President Donald Trump that could be heard from inside the U.S. Capitol, not unusual when large-scale protests are staged on the grounds. But the noise continued to grow louder, and the chants of protesters outside turned into the shouts of a mob inside, the soundtrack to the most troubling day I've witnessed on Capitol Hill. Read the story. Share this -





