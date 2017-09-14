Feedback

Lola Salazar

THE PHILANTHROPIST: Many of us dream of being able to give back to the schools and neighborhoods where we grew up.  Lola Salazar is doing it. Through the Salazar Family Foundation, she and her husband are using their success to create opportunities for a new generation. “When I go to the schools and I see the kids, I actually see myself in a lot of their faces,” says Salazar. “I would have loved to have known at that time there were people out there who cared — about us wanting to fulfill our dreams." Oct. 5

Lola Salazar

A proud graduate of the Denver public schools, philanthropist Lola Salazar and her husband are giving back to educate and empower families in their hometown.

Read Story
advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Latino 20

Desireé Hernández

THE CRUSADER: Desireé Hernández is not afraid to take on the U.S. government when she believes a child has the legal right to remain in this country. As Director of Legal Services for the Safe Passage Project, Hernández manages a team providing free legal representation to over 650 immigrant children facing deportation.  “There are tears and terrible stories — but there is a chance for them to have a better life." Sept. 18 

Desireé Hernández

As Director of Legal Service for the Safe Passage Project, attorney Desireé Hernández helps secure legal representation for unaccompanied immigrant children.

 Read Story

Gloria Calderon-Kellett

THE HOLLYWOOD HOTSHOT: Fans fondly remember the iconic 70s sitcom "One Day at a Time." Now, thanks to Gloria Calderon-Kellett, a new generation is enjoying an updated bicultural reboot of the show on Netflix. The executive producer and co-creator mined her own Cuban American heritage to give the hit show its distinctive Latino flavor. Oct. 12

Cesar Francia

EXPORTER OF EQUALITY: While working as an aide to Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Cesar Francia was encouraged to go to law school by the "Wise Latina" herself. “That changed my life — she is such an inspiration." Today, this corporate litigator volunteers tirelessly in the legal fight for marriage equality across Latin America. Oct. 11

Lourdes Lopez

BALLERINA IN CHARGE:  You might say Lourdes Lopez has gone from prima ballerina to boss lady. As artistic director of the Miami City Ballet, she's one of the few women to hold the top position in a national ballet company, known not only for its excellence but its diversity. Born in Cuba, Lopez trained with the legendary George Balanchine. These days, her goal is to make the ballet arts exciting and accessible. Oct. 6 

Carlos Mark Vera

THE EQUALIZER: Carlos Mark Vera is pushing to get young interns in Washington D.C paid for their work through his bipartisan campaign, "Pay Our Interns."  Too often, he believes, working class youth are shut out of positions and access because they can't afford to work for free. "Your socioeconomic status shouldn't keep you from civil service," says Vera. "That's anti-American." Oct. 9

Reyna Montoya

THE ARTIST ACTIVIST: Art has the power to heal — and empower. Reyna Montoya has created a space that uses art to help young people and families cope with the impact of immigration policy, including family separation and detention.  “We tell them this is your story," says the Arizona activist. "You have the power to use it however you want."  Oct. 10

Mauricio Rodriguez-Lanetty

SAVING OUR OCEAN LIFE: Although coral reefs are beautiful, they do much more — they feed and shelter one quarter of our marine life. But we're losing them due to changing climate patterns. Marine scientist Mauricio Rodriguez-Lanetty has created, off the coast of Florida, the world’s deepest coral nursery. His team is studying ways to grow coral, in order to replace the precious reefs in our shallow waters. Oct. 4

Mauricio Rodriguez-Lanetty
Mauricio Rodriguez-Lanetty

Mauricio Rodriguez-Lanetty

Marine scientist Mauricio Rodriguez-Lanetty has created the world’s deepest coral nursery to study ways to grow the precious reefs in our shallow waters.

Read Story

Luis von Ahn

TECHIE FOR GLOBAL GOOD: Through his amazing innovations, "Duolingo" founder Luis von Ahn has made our daily lives safer and smarter, from preventing identity theft to promoting free language learning. Voted one of the 50 "best brains in science," this globally known Latino has never forgotten his roots. "Guatemala, von Ahn said, “defined me." Oct. 3

 

Luis von Ahn

"Duolingo" founder and proud Guatemalan Luis von Ahn has made our daily lives safer and smarter, from preventing identity theft to promoting language learning.

 Read Story

Lola Salazar

THE PHILANTHROPIST: Many of us dream of being able to give back to the schools and neighborhoods where we grew up.  Lola Salazar is doing it. Through the Salazar Family Foundation, she and her husband are using their success to create opportunities for a new generation. “When I go to the schools and I see the kids, I actually see myself in a lot of their faces,” says Salazar. “I would have loved to have known at that time there were people out there who cared — about us wanting to fulfill our dreams." Oct. 5

Lola Salazar

A proud graduate of the Denver public schools, philanthropist Lola Salazar and her husband are giving back to educate and empower families in their hometown.

Read Story

Annie Segarra

AN ADVOCATE FOR INCLUSION: Through her activism and social media presence, Annie Segarra is proudly representing communities that are often marginalized or overlooked — Latinx, disabled and queer.  Segarra is using her unique and influential voice to ensure all people are visible in our society. “I put my work out there to make the world safer, to make the world more understanding.” Oct. 2

Annie Segarra

Annie Segarra is fiercely redefining what it means to be disabled, queer and Latinx. Refusing to be invisible, she's using her social media channels for good.

 Read Story
advertisement

Top stories

George Frey / Reuters
The Vet Whose 'Bump Stock' Makes a Gun Fire Like a Machine Gun The Vet Whose 'Bump Stock' Makes a Gun Fire Like a Machine Gun The Vet Whose 'Bump Stock' Makes a Gun Fire Like a Machine Gun

The Vet Whose Invention Makes a Gun Fire Like a Machine Gun

Las Vegas Shooting

For Puerto Ricans in Hard-Hit Arecibo, 'Everything Was Lost'

'A Nightmare': Recovery Stifled for Puerto Ricans in Hard-Hit Town

Puerto Rico Crisis
What Will Climate Change Do to Cloud Forests?
Video

What Will Climate Change Do to Cloud Forests?

News
Russian Operatives Send Idaho Town Into a Fake News Tailspin
Video

Russian Operatives Send Idaho Town Into a Fake News Tailspin

News
advertisement
Tropical Storm Nate Could Pose Threat to U.S. Gulf Coast Tropical Storm Nate Could Pose Threat to U.S. Gulf Coast Tropical Storm Nate Could Pose Threat to U.S. Gulf Coast Tropical Storm Nate Could Pose Threat to U.S. Gulf Coast

Look Out, America: Tropical Storm Nate Is on the Way

U.S. news
Three American Soldiers Killed in Niger in Suspected Ambush

Three American Soldiers Killed in Niger in Suspected Ambush

World
Koch Group to Spend Millions Pressuring Democrats to Back Tax Reform

Koch Group Pressures Democrats to Support GOP Tax Plan

Congress
Air Taxis Are About to Take Off. This One Just Did

Air Taxis Are About to Take Off. This One Just Did

Science News
Kazuo Ishiguro, 'Remains of the Day' Author, Wins 2017 Nobel Prize for Literature

'Remains of the Day' Author Ishiguro Wins Nobel Prize

World
Should Donald Trump Jr. Be Getting Paid for Speeches?

Should President Trump's Son Be Giving Paid Speeches?

Donald Trump
ICRC Warns of 'Harrowing' Spike in Civilian Deaths as Syria War Intensifies

Syria Deaths Spike in Worst Fighting Since Aleppo: ICRC

World
OutFront: Harvard Swimmer Sets Example for Other Transgender Athletes

'This Is Possible': Harvard Swimmer Sets Example for Other Trans Athletes

NBC OUT
Tillerson's Fury at Trump Required an Intervention From Pence

Tillerson's Fury at Trump Required an Intervention From Pence

EXCLUSIVE