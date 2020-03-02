London's mayor aims for calm I want to reassure Londoners that although the risk of coronavirus to individuals remains low, I’m in regular contact with Public Health England to ensure we continue to monitor the impact on our city – and are working closely with key partners. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ccG1oGIjnz — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 2, 2020 Share this -







New York's battle plan: Testing and bleach Now that the coronavirus has arrived in New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning residents to brace themselves for a smell with an overpowering, yet familiar, bouquet: bleach. Read the full story here.







Beware coronavirus hoaxes — including those that claim to be from the WHO Scammers have already been taking advantage of fear about the new coronavirus to bilk people out of money — and they're getting more polished. Cybersecurity company Proofpoint found that some fake emails are using the branding of legitimate companies and organizations, including the World Health Organization, in an attempt to trick people to download malicious software. Just like physical hygiene with the coronavirus, make sure to practice good cyber hygiene. Be careful what you click on. Proofpoint researchers have found #coronavirus email lures using @WHO branding and logo with a subject line "CORONA VIRUS / AFFECTED VESSEL TO AVOID" to drop the Hawkeye #keylogger pic.twitter.com/LFYsYpWJRj — Threat Insight (@threatinsight) March 2, 2020







Warner Bros. nixes NY premiere of animated Superman movie Warner Bros. has canceled the planned March 16 premiere of the animated movie "Superman: Red Son" in New York, the studio said in a statement reported by pop culture news outlets. "To help minimize risk of exposure, Warner Bros. has opted to take preventative measures" and call off the New York debut, the studio said.







SXSW doubles down on coronavirus fears, says event will go on, adds more speakers South by Southwest, the annual media and music event in Austin, Texas, has doubled down in the face of coronavirus fears, adding speakers such as Hillary Clinton, Andrew Yang and Beto O'Rourke as other major events cancel or postpone as the epidemic spreads across America. Featured speaker Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced on Sunday that he would be withdrawing, after his company enacted a ban on non-essential travel. Tens of thousands of visitors from across the globe are still set to gather in Austin in mid-March. A Change.org petition was launched last week by Austin residents calling for the event to be canceled, citing public health fears if "hundreds of thousands of people will be traveling to Austin." The petition has attracted around 21,000 signatures so far.







Trump: 'We will confront this challenge together' President Trump in drug CEO meeting now says the coronavirus shows the importance of bringing manufacturing back into the United States. Says: "We will confront this challenge together. We will continue to do exactly what we're doing." pic.twitter.com/M4vnYUjek4 — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) March 2, 2020







Man quarantined in Nebraska describes symptoms to MSNBC Carl Goldman — who is quarantined in Omaha, Nebraska, after being evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship — described his symptoms in an interview with MSNBC on Monday. "All I have left is a dry cough that seems to get worse later in the day," Goldman said. "You can hear my voice is still raspy. If I do a lot of exercising I do get a shortness of breath. But I only had the virus for one day of a high fever, which I got on the plane after leaving the Diamond Princess."







4 more dead in Washington state, bringing total to 6 At least six people have died in Washington state from the coronavirus, after four more deaths were reported on Monday, authorities said said. State and King County officials told reporters that that it had documented at least 14 cases, leading to five fatalities. But then a short time later, Snohomish County Health District spokeswoman Heather Thomas confirmed a coronavirus-related death in her jurisdiction, bringing the state's death toll to six.







Infectious diseases chief: Don't panic, but take this seriously Dr. Fauci: Coronavirus now at 'outbreak' and 'likely pandemic proportions' March 2, 2020 01:02 The National Institutes of Health's top infectious disease chief said he believes the coronavirus has "now reached outbreak proportions and likely pandemic proportions," imploring Americans not to panic but urging them to take the spread of the virus seriously. In an interview with NBC News' Richard Engel, Dr. Anthony Fauci also said a "major outbreak" might require state and local officials to essentially bring public life to a standstill. "If we get a major outbreak of this coronavirus in this country, that would mean perhaps closing schools temporarily, getting people to do more teleworking, canceling events where there are a lot of crowds in confined places, canceling unnecessary travels so that you're not on an airplane for five hours with a bunch of people who might be infected," Fauci said. You can watch NBC News' interview with Fauci on "On Assignment with Richard Engel: Outbreak," which airs on MSNBC on Sunday, 3/8 at 10 p.m. ET.







VP Pence tweets about visit to manufacturing giant 3M This Thursday I will be visiting @3M in Minnesota. We are grateful for the work @3M is doing to aid in the Coronavirus response as they work to produce protective equipment that will help keep our health care providers and those affected by the virus safe. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) March 2, 2020






