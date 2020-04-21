Lone runner completes half Boston marathon, postponed due to coronavirus

Italy's PM says some coronavirus restrictions could be lifted on May 4 Italy expects to release later this week its plan to slowly come out of lockdown with some loosened measures coming into effect on May 4, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday. "Many citizens are tired and would like a significant relaxation of the measures or even their total abolition," Conte wrote in a Facebook post, adding that restarting the economy can't happen in one day given the risk of the virus rebounding. Italy has been one of the worst-hit countries in the world with at least 24,114 deaths and over 181,000 cases reported as of Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Share this -







Munich's Oktoberfest cancelled due to coronavirus concerns German officials canceled Oktoberfest on Tuesday amid concerns of spreading the coronavirus. "The risk is simply too high," said the head of Bavaria, Markus Soeder, about the Munich festival in a statement. The 187th annual event was due to be held from September 19 to October 4. It attracts as many as 6 million visitors donning traditional lederhosen and drinking beer. Organizers said that they expect next year's festival will see "a particularly beautiful and intensive celebration" to make up for it. Share this -







Tom Brady busted while working out at closed Tampa park Tom Brady has been working out — but outside in a Florida park that's off-limits because of the coronavirus epidemic. The person who spotted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new quarterback in the Tampa park wasn't there for an autograph, she was a city worker telling him it was closed, Tampa's mayor said. Mayor Jane Castor said in a live Facebook video chat Monday that with city parks closed, park staff have been visiting the sites to ensure that people weren't engaging in contact sports or other activities that violate social distancing measures that health experts say are key to slowing the virus' spread. Read the full story here. Share this -







West Virginia plan to test all nursing home residents, staff, begins West Virginia's effort to test all residents and staff of the state's nursing homes for the coronavirus illness COVID-19 began Monday, the governor said. The effort has been called the first of its kind in the nation. Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order mandating the testing Friday. Nursing home residents can be particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. Justice said he believes that testing could be completed within a week. "We’re going to have real, live data that we hope will help us to isolate and treat people, even those who may not have symptoms yet," he said in a statement. NBC News reported last week that coronavirus deaths in long-term care facilities across the country had risen to 5,670, according to state health data. The rise was reported to have been driven by huge increases in hard-hit states like New York, where more than 2 percent of nursing home residents have died of the virus. Share this -







New Zealand could pull off bold goal of eliminating virus WELLINGTON, New Zealand — While most countries are working on ways to contain the coronavirus, New Zealand has set itself a much more ambitious goal: eliminating it altogether. And experts believe the country could pull it off. Geography has helped. If any place could be described as socially distant it would be New Zealand, surrounded by stormy seas, with Antarctica to the south. With 5 million people spread across an area the size of Britain, even the cities aren’t overly crowded. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has taken bold steps, putting the country under a strict lockdown in late March, when only about 100 people had tested positive for the new virus. New Zealand has so far avoided a widespread outbreak, and new cases have dwindled from a peak of about 90 per day in early April to just five on Tuesday, leaving the goal tantalizingly close. Only 13 people have died so far. “We have the opportunity to do something no other country has achieved: elimination of the virus,” Ardern told reporters last week. “But it will continue to need a team of 5 million behind it.” Ardern on Monday announced the country would stay in lockdown for another week before slightly easing some work restrictions to help restart the economy. Most of the social restrictions will remain in place. Share this -





