Long lines to buy face masks in South Korea People stand in a long queue to buy face masks at a post office after a shortage of masks amid the rise in confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Daegu, South Korea on Wednesday. Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters







Prince William discusses coronavirus fears on Dublin trip Prince William was heard speaking about coronavirus to emergency workers during a visit to Dublin's Guinness Brewery with wife Kate.



"I bet everyone's like, 'I've got coronavirus, I'm dying,' and you're like, 'no, you've just got a cough'," he said. pic.twitter.com/bLN7ztXEIw — NBC News World (@NBCNewsWorld) March 4, 2020 Share this -







Japan still preparing for Olympics as planned Japan is preparing to host the Tokyo Summer Olympics as planned, the government's top spokesman said on Wednesday, amid speculation the Games could be postponed because of the coronavirus threat. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga made the commitment at a regular news conference. Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto had said on Tuesday that Tokyo's contract with the International Olympic Committee "could be interpreted as allowing a postponement" until the end of the year, although she reiterated that the government remained committed to the Games starting on July 24.







WHO issues warning over shortage of protective equipment A mannequin in protective suit is displayed as people buy masks and hand sanitizers at a market in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. I Dita Alangkara / AP The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a shortage of personal protective equipment that's endangering health workers fighting the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide. WHO officials said on Tuesday there was "severe and mounting disruption" to the global supply of personal protective equipment, caused by rising demand, panic buying, hoarding and misuse, which is putting lives at risk. It said shortages are leaving doctors, nurses and other front-line workers "dangerously ill-equipped" to care for COVID-19 patients, due to limited access to supplies such as gloves, medical masks, respirators, goggles, face shields, gowns, and aprons. Since the start of the outbreak, WHO said prices have surged, with surgical masks seeing a sixfold increase. Meanwhile, N95 respirators that protect from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face have trebled and gowns have doubled, WHO added. Personal protective equipment - or PPE - includes:

• gloves

• medical masks

• respirators

• goggles

• face shields

• gowns

• aprons#coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/S814myPJGT — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 4, 2020 Based on WHO modelling, an estimated 89 million medical masks are required for the COVID-19 response each month along with 76 million of examination gloves and 1.6 million safety goggles. It has called on industry and governments to increase manufacturing by 40 percent to meet the rising global demand.







Iran temporarily releases 54,000 prisoners to prevent spread of COVID-19 A prison guard stands along a corridor in Tehran's Evin prison on June 13, 2006. Morteza Nikoubazl / Reuters file Iran has temporarily released thousands of prisoners as it faces a growing outbreak of coronavirus that has already claimed 77 lives in the country, sickening more than 2,300. Gholamhossein Esmaili, the judiciary spokesman, announced in a weekly press conference Tuesday that 54,000 prisoners have been temporarily released to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Iranian prisons. On Tuesday, the lawyer for an American held in Iran said that his client was at "serious risk" of contracting the coronavirus after another inmate held near his cell tested positive for the illness.







California's Placer County announces second presumptive case Officials in Placer County in Northern California on Tuesday reported a second case of COVID-19 and declared a local health emergency, which is intended to ensure it has enough resources. The patient is presumptively positive, meaning it was through a local test but Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tests will need to confirm it, Placer County Public Health said in a statement. The patient is an older adult who is critically ill and exposure likely occurred during international travel on a Princess cruise ship that left San Francisco for Mexico in February, the department said. The patient is in isolation and close contacts are being quarantined and monitored. Placer County also said the same cruise is associated with another presumptive positive case reported Monday in Sonoma County, also in Northern California. Monday's Sonoma County statement did not name the cruise ship but said it went from San Francisco to Mexico. Princess Cruises did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Tuesday. It said Monday in responding to the Sonoma County report that its chief medical officer contacted officials in Sonoma County for more information but it was not known whether there was an exposure risk to people who sailed on board its ship. The Sonoma County patient is said to be stable.







South Korea's president cancels overseas trip to deal with COVID-19 outbreak South Korean President Moon Jae-in will not travel as planned to the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Turkey in mid-March in order to focus on the coronavirus outbreak in his country, presidential spokesperson Kang Min Suk in a text briefing. Most of the cases of COVID-19 are in mainland China, but South Korea has one of the largest outbreaks outside that country with more than 5,000 cases and 32 deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "We have decided not to go ahead with the overseas trips as was in the planning in order to respond to COVID-19 with full attention and strength amid concern that the outbreak can spread throughout the whole nation," the presidential spokesman said. Moon has said that "the whole country has entered a war against the infectious disease," and that South Korea has been strengthening its prevention strategy and identifying confirmed cases quickly.







Shoppers looking for sanitizing supplies, groceries greeted with empty shelves Empty shelves that once held soap at a Target store in San Rafael, California, on Monday, March 2, 2020. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images People stocking up on sanitizing supplies, paper products and groceries have cleared some stores' shelves, consumers around the country have discovered. Hand sanitizer, wipes, cleaning supplies and other products have been wiped out by people fearing quarantine and prolonged illness from the coronavirus. The run on goods at Costco is real. Here's my local store today...in the area where you'd normally find toilet paper, paper towels, tissue, etc. $COST#coronavirus #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/Ynaeh3w0zh — Dominic Chu (@TheDomino) March 3, 2020 A lone pair of gloves inside a Kirkland Walgreens, less than a mile from nursing home where at least 6 people have died from COVID-19. Also missing from the shelves? Disinfectants, hand sanitizers, masks. The store ran out days ago according to an employee pic.twitter.com/mNyGa4EdGj — Alicia Victoria Lozano (@aliciavlozano) March 3, 2020 This is the hand soap shelf at my local grocery store. There is also NO hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol in stock, toilet paper and paper towels are running low, and I can only assume how things like bottled water look! #CoronaVirus #Bellingham #CoronaVirusSeattle pic.twitter.com/OrPucuSqUX — Dana Burkey (@DanaCBurkey) March 4, 2020







Contra Costa County says first resident tests positive for COVID-19 Contra Costa County, California, health officials on Tuesday reported the first presumptive case of the coronavirus illness COVID-19 that involves a resident of the county. The person, who has underlying health issues, is in isolation at a hospital and is in critical condition. The patient is being treated as presumptively positive because a local test came back positive Tuesday afternoon but has not been confirmed by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tests, Contra Costa Health Services said. The person was admitted to a hospital on Sunday with flu-like symptoms, Dr. Ori Tzvieli with Contra Costa Health Services said at a news conference. The person involved has no known travel history or contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19, the department said. Contra Costa County is in the San Francisco Bay area. Another county in that region, Santa Clara County, has also reported cases.







Seattle a 'ghost town' as residents face uncertainty of growing coronavirus outbreak In Seattle, bracing for coronavirus also means preparing for what could be a devastating economic impact. Business owners and residents have already seen a drop-off in tourists. Nine people in the United Stated have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus — all of them in Washington, which has reported 31 cases of coronavirus. As the death toll climbed Tuesday, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, a Democrat, proclaimed a civil emergency. The declaration allows her to bypass regulations to increase city spending, contracting and borrowing to address the growing public health threat. Community members say that the move suggests that local leaders are taking the threat seriously but that it also points to hard times ahead for businesses dependent on tourism and pedestrians. Read the full story here. Public spaces in Seattle are increasingly quiet amid a coronavirus outbreak in nearby Kirkland, business owners say. "It's like a ghost town," says Ruby Francisco, who has owned a jewelry store in Pike Place Market for 43 yrs. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/5mY4xjXohn — Alicia Victoria Lozano (@aliciavlozano) March 3, 2020






