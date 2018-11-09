Feedback

With long primary ahead, Dem Super PAC aims to lay groundwork for fight against Trump

Priorities USA, the super PAC launched to help reelect Barack Obama in 2012 and rebooted in 2016 to support Hillary Clinton, is now setting out on its most challenging mission to date: building an operation to reclaim the White House long before Democrats settle on their nominee.

No incumbent has gotten the kind of jump-start on his reelection bid that President Trump has. At the same time, Democrats are bracing for one of the most crowded and prolonged nomination battles in decades. It’s a daunting reality that Priorities officials say they’ve been mobilizing to address for months.

"Now, frankly, we’re needed more than ever," Guy Cecil, who is returning as the super PAC’s chairman, said in an interview. "It’s going to be a long primary. Obviously and understandably their focus is going to be on winning the primary. So we need to make sure that there’s an organization that is focused on Trump and … that we have structures that are built so that when we have a nominee we’re not starting from scratch."

Priorities used the midterm cycle to refine strategies to both mobilize likely Democrats and win back voters who may have supported Trump in 2016. It engaged in 55 specific races either on its own or in partnership with other independent expenditure groups.

Having primarily made its mark in 2012 with its broadcast advertising, a major focus has been developing digital advertising infrastructure that is proving to be a more effective messaging strategy. More than 95 percent of Priorities' paid communication budget since 2016 has been on digital advertising, deploying messages informed by research projects on African American millennial voters, Latino voters, and soft Trump supporters.

"We’ve gone from people asking us does digital work, to asking us how does digital work, which I think is a really important thing for Democrats," Cecil said.

In the closing months of the midterm campaign, a team within Priorities began laying the groundwork for 2020, identifying structural deficiencies in the party and making plans to address them. Priorities plans to launch a new coordination hub to provide partner organizations with modeling, targeting and opinion research for its digital, mail and field programs. It is also building a Trump-focused research and press operation that will be deployed in swing states.

"It will operate a lot less like a traditional super PAC and it will operate a lot more like a full scale campaign operation," Cecil said.

Some of the functions Priorities has taken on have traditionally been performed by the Democratic National Committee, an operation that came out of the 2016 campaign mired in debt and controversy. Cecil said the DNC "has gotten its sea legs" since.

"But they have a primary to manage, and the RNC doesn’t," he said. "The DNC has to make sure we have a debate schedule, they have to make sure that we have a convention, they have to make sure that all the normal processes and management of these caucuses and primaries happens in a way that is fair. … We have the luxury of just focusing on one thing."

Priorities spent $200 million in the 2016 campaign. Officials say it now already has commitments of $74 million for 2020, nearly double what they had raised at the same point in the last presidential cycle.

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from The Rundown

Mike Memoli

With long primary ahead, Dem Super PAC aims to lay groundwork for fight against Trump

Priorities USA, the super PAC launched to help reelect Barack Obama in 2012 and rebooted in 2016 to support Hillary Clinton, is now setting out on its most challenging mission to date: building an operation to reclaim the White House long before Democrats settle on their nominee.

No incumbent has gotten the kind of jump-start on his reelection bid that President Trump has. At the same time, Democrats are bracing for one of the most crowded and prolonged nomination battles in decades. It’s a daunting reality that Priorities officials say they’ve been mobilizing to address for months.

"Now, frankly, we’re needed more than ever," Guy Cecil, who is returning as the super PAC’s chairman, said in an interview. "It’s going to be a long primary. Obviously and understandably their focus is going to be on winning the primary. So we need to make sure that there’s an organization that is focused on Trump and … that we have structures that are built so that when we have a nominee we’re not starting from scratch."

Priorities used the midterm cycle to refine strategies to both mobilize likely Democrats and win back voters who may have supported Trump in 2016. It engaged in 55 specific races either on its own or in partnership with other independent expenditure groups.

Having primarily made its mark in 2012 with its broadcast advertising, a major focus has been developing digital advertising infrastructure that is proving to be a more effective messaging strategy. More than 95 percent of Priorities' paid communication budget since 2016 has been on digital advertising, deploying messages informed by research projects on African American millennial voters, Latino voters, and soft Trump supporters.

"We’ve gone from people asking us does digital work, to asking us how does digital work, which I think is a really important thing for Democrats," Cecil said.

In the closing months of the midterm campaign, a team within Priorities began laying the groundwork for 2020, identifying structural deficiencies in the party and making plans to address them. Priorities plans to launch a new coordination hub to provide partner organizations with modeling, targeting and opinion research for its digital, mail and field programs. It is also building a Trump-focused research and press operation that will be deployed in swing states.

"It will operate a lot less like a traditional super PAC and it will operate a lot more like a full scale campaign operation," Cecil said.

Some of the functions Priorities has taken on have traditionally been performed by the Democratic National Committee, an operation that came out of the 2016 campaign mired in debt and controversy. Cecil said the DNC "has gotten its sea legs" since.

"But they have a primary to manage, and the RNC doesn’t," he said. "The DNC has to make sure we have a debate schedule, they have to make sure that we have a convention, they have to make sure that all the normal processes and management of these caucuses and primaries happens in a way that is fair. … We have the luxury of just focusing on one thing."

Priorities spent $200 million in the 2016 campaign. Officials say it now already has commitments of $74 million for 2020, nearly double what they had raised at the same point in the last presidential cycle.

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Democrats flip Georgia's 6th district, more than one year after costliest special election in history

The apparent victory by Georgia Democrat Lucy McBath not only gives Democrats control of yet another GOP-held seat, but it serves as an interesting end note to the race that kicked off the 2018 midterm cycle. 

In 2017, Georgia's 6th Congressional District was the center of the political world, as Democrats embarked on a costly endeavor aimed at flipping the seat being vacated by then-Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price. They hoped that flipping the seat could send a signal that suburban voters were read to revolt against the GOP and its standard-bearer in President Trump. 

After more than $45 million in spending on both sides, Democrat Jon Ossoff fell short to Republican Karen Handel in a deflating defeat for Democrats, but one where the narrow margin demonstrated that suburban voters were in play for Democrats. 

But McBath finished the job on Tuesday when Handel conceded the general election, giving Democrats another flipped seat as they expand their House lead.  

The election still drew a health $5.3 million in outside spending, but Republican and Democratic resources were largely devoted to other races across a historically-large battlefield. 

McBath is a former flight attended who became a gun-violence advocate after her teenage son was shot and killed by a white man in 2012 in Florida after an argument about loud music. 

The tragedy turned McBath into a visible proponent for stricter gun laws, and her involvement ultimately compelled her to run. 

Everytown for Gun Safety, the pro-gun control group backed by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, lent McBath an important hand in both the primary and the general election. It spent more than $500,000 on the airwaves during her primary and another $1.7 million during the general. 

That spending by Everytown narrowly outpaced the National Republican Congressional Committee's spending in the district, giving the Democrat the edge on the airwaves. 

So while Democrats were unable to flip the district in 2017 with the eyes of the world on the Atlanta suburbs, the party will head into 2019 with control of the congressional seat. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Undecided Senate races could prove pivotal for long-term Senate control

While Republicans secured control of the Senate Tuesday, all eyes are on the margin as the GOP tries to cement a durable majority that could last for multiple cycles. 

Two Senate races remain undecided as of Wednesday morning — Arizona and Florida — with the Mississippi race going to a runoff. That puts the GOP majority in the Senate at 51 seats before those races, which means they can end the night with at most a 54-seat majority. 

So Democrats and Republicans alike will be glued to the upcoming returns to see whether the Senate majority will be on the table in the 2020 elections. 

That's because while the 2020 Senate map isn't as difficult for Democrats as the 2018 map was, there are only a handful of races likely to be competitive. 

Democrats could have openings in GOP-held seats in Arizona, Colorado, Maine, Iowa and North Carolina, but none are slam dunks. And the party will have to defend a seat in deep-red Alabama too, a reality that could lower the ceiling for Democratic gains. 

So if Republicans are able to add to their majority by either holding their leads in Florida and Montana, winning a seat in deep-red Mississippi, and/or clawing back in Montana, the GOP will make it that much harder for Democrats to flip the body in 2020. 

But by the same token, Democrats can keep their hopes of eventually flipping the Senate alive by limiting those gains. 

Be sure to download 1947: The Meet the Press podcast for more analysis on the Senate map and the rest of Tuesday's results. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Election night wrap up: Divided country picks divided Congress

As the dust settles on Election Day, the results give everyone something to celebrate and to lament. 

With key Senate and House races still left uncalled, Democrats are pushing a net gain of 30 seats in the House while Republicans have expanded their lead in the Senate. 

Here's the best of the political unit's midterm coverage from last night's midterm live blog and NBC News special report, as well as across our NBC channels in case you missed it: 

Mike Memoli

California's Swalwell heads to Iowa as 2020 race begins

Dozens of midterm races remain to be decided, but at least one ambitious Democrat is already setting his sites on a key 2020 prize.

Rep. Eric Swalwell of California tells NBC News Wednesday that he will travel to Iowa Sunday for a meeting with local Democratic leaders. It’s the first post-election announced visit to the Hawkeye State by a potential 2020 Democrat.

Swalwell, who represents the Bay Area in Congress but was born in Iowa, has already been a frequent visitor to the state. He made 12 trips there in 2017 and 2018. He’s also built a national profile as a member of the House Intelligence Committee, and also serves on the Judiciary Committee — two perches that will have big roles in conducting oversight of the Trump administration under Democratic chairmen.

Earlier Wednesday Swalwell, 37, touted what he called the promise of “transformational leadership” in Washington with the election Tuesday of at least 20 new congressmen in their 40s and under."We want more fresh blood at the table. I'm the youngest member of the [House] leadership team,” Swalwell said on NBC’s “Today” show. 

Still, Swalwell said he expects Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D) to return as Speaker of the House. 

“This election was about health care and Nancy Pelosi was the architect of the health care law. She helped hold Democrats together to stop it from completely being eviscerated. And I think we'll protect it in the next two years,” he said. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Analysis: Midterm victories underscore Trump's GOP takeover

As Republicans continue to post strong showings in tight Senate and gubernatorial elections, NBC "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd says the results are evidence that President Donald Trump has taken control of the GOP.

NBC News has projected that Democrats will gain control of the House, which Trump largely ignored in the final weeks of the campaign. But at the same time, the GOP is poised to make gains in the Senate after Trump barnstormed the country with a hard-line immigration message aimed directly at the GOP base. 

While some of Trump's picks are struggling in gubernatorial races, two of his more conservative picks are poised for victory in those races, too. Republican Ron DeSantis is the apparent winner in Florida while Georgia's Brian Kemp is in strong position in that race. 

“The Republican Party is Donald Trump’s party. He may have been hijacking a political party in ’16 and borrowing it. He has remade it and he knows how to activate it," Todd said.

"Why is Andrew Gillum likely to lose and not win? Why is Stacey Abrams likely to lose and not win? I would argue that Donald Trump figured out how to get his base out.”

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Analysis: Republican hold in Virginia's 5th district is a 'sigh of relief' for GOP

NBC "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd says that the Republican win in Virginia's 5th Congressional District is good news for the GOP, as a loss there would have meant a "tsunami." 

"That was our tsunami-watch race in Virginia. It's an open seat, a Republican district. Leslie Cockburn there is a longtime, progressive journalist," Todd said in reference to the Democratic candidate. 

"Had that flipped, you would be looking at something we've never seen before on the Democratic side. That is a sigh of relief for Republicans." When it comes to control of the House, "this could be a knife fight tonight," Todd said.

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

GOP chairwoman: Good economic news doesn't 'move the needle' like contrasts with Dems

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel told "MTP Daily" on Tuesday that good news about the economy doesn't motivate her party's voters like criticism of Democratic rule does. 

When asked whether President Trump's focus on a hardline immigration message in the final days before the election means that economic issues don't motivate her side as well, McDaniel said that the economic message alone hasn't proved as motivating for Republicans. 

"When you take just that to the voters," McDaniel said about good economic news, "it doesn’t move the needle as much. You have to contrast it with what would happen if Democrats would take control of the House.”

"I don't know why good news doesn't just bring voters out, you would think it would. But they need to see what's at stake." 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Potential Democratic presidential candidates have been busy this election cycle

While the main event on Tuesday night are the elections that will decide control of the House, Senate, governor’s mansions and state legislatures across the country, there’s been a more subtle battle being waged below the surface.

As Democratic politicians consider mounting presidential bids of their own, they’ve been touching down in key presidential states to help campaign with Democratic candidates. While the down ballot candidates were happy to have a higher-profile Democrat to draw supporters, the visits could help ingratiate these candidates with local primary or caucusgoers if they do decide to run.

Along with our colleagues at NBCNews.com, The Rundown has also been tracking the early 2020 jockeying. That includes New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker’s trip to Iowa; former Vice President Joe Biden’s repeated travels; Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders’s multi-state midterm blitz; Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley’s Iowa and New Hampshire hires; Michael Avenatti’s trip to Iowa and decision to launch a political action committee; and a joint-fundraising effort by 2020 hopefuls aimed at challenging the National Rifle Association’s political clout.

Stay tuned to the Rundown for all the latest on the 2020 election in the days, weeks and months ahead. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Breaking down the midterm messaging

Throughout the cycle, the political unit has been tracking not just the outsized money being spent in elections, but the messages that campaigns are spending big money to put on the airwaves.

Catch the political unit round table breaking down the key themes in television ads this cycle.

And take a look at the Rundown’s coverage of some of the more interesting ads of the cycle, including where one Democratic candidate’s family member cut an ad for the Republican opponent; a parody ad that takes a dig at California Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher’s warm relationship with Russia; and a controversial ad where an indicted Republican congressman claims his Palestinian-Mexican-American opponent wants to “infiltrate” America.

Throughout Election Day, we’ll be highlighting our past midterm content from NBC’s Rundown blog, which features smart political reporting and analysis from the NBC News political unit.

advertisement