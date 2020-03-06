Los Angeles County reports two more cases

White House changes guest rules, considers additional coronavirus precautions
The White House is changing its rules for on-campus guests and considering additional precautions, including pausing White House tours and temperature checks for visitors to the White House, according to a senior White House official.
All guests will have to disclose the countries they have visited in the last 30 days. That information will then be reviewed by the White House access team, which is overseen by the Secret Service, to cross-reference with any country listed with a coronavirus outbreak.
Tony Ornato, White House deputy chief of staff for operations, is currently monitoring the ongoing situation and assessing the visitors policy as it relates to any changes that might be needed, the official said.
Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said the White House "will continue to reassess circumstances and adopt new processes and safe practices in line with evolving HHS, CDC & OPM guidance to include: educating staff on hygiene best practices, existing sick day & telework policies, increased cleaning routines for high-traffic areas, and asking staff to be alert to the CDC & DoS’ current set of international health & travel advisories when scheduling meetings or travel, and inviting people onto the complex."
Share this -
0m ago / 9:53 PM UTC
The scene in Naples
Share this -
Reuters
11m ago / 9:42 PM UTC
Colombia and Costa Rica report coronavirus cases
Costa Rica's government on Friday said it confirmed its first case of coronavirus, in a 49-year-old woman from the United States who is in the Central American nation with her husband.
The instance marks the first confirmed infection of the fast-spreading coronavirus in Central America.
Colombia also confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Friday, joining other South American countries already reporting cases of the fast-spreading disease.
Share this -
17m ago / 9:36 PM UTC
What are your biggest questions about the coronavirus outbreak?
— NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) March 6, 2020
Share this -
Jason Abbruzzese
17m ago / 9:36 PM UTC
U.S. stocks close turbulent week on a down note
One of the wildest weeks in the history of the U.S. stock market ended on Friday with major indexes down sharply as concern about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak persists.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped about 256 points on Friday, or about 1 percent. The Dow remains about 3,600 points below its peak in mid-February.
The broader S&P 500 index declined 1.7 percent on Friday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 1.9 percent.
It was another week of volatile trading on Wall Street. All 4 major indexes closed down today, though none closing as low as they had earlier in the week. The Dow slid more than 450 points at session lows, but saw some gains to close down just 254 points. https://t.co/xk0ijnQDsLpic.twitter.com/OrmHTnR9hs
The biennial conference was supposed to be a place where McDonald's employees from more than 100 countries could gather. It will now be held virtually. In the video announcement, Kempczinski said that the next in-person "Worldwide Convention" will be held in Orlando in 2022.
Share this -
7m ago / 9:46 PM UTC
Red Cross simulates transport of coronavirus patients
Share this -
2h ago / 8:19 PM UTC
We just visited the lab working to research and develop a potential coronavirus vaccine.
Our priority is to ensure that Americans are able to protect themselves against the virus.
Trump administration grants tariff relief for masks and other medical items
Masks and medical supply makers received relief from import tariffs on virus-related items imported from China, according to government data reviewed by NBC News.
The Office of the United States Trade Representative, the agency overseeing the administration’s tariff exclusion process, approved exemptions for several companies that manufacture medical supplies including masks, surgical drapes, cleansing wipes and stethoscope covers.
The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the news.
France closes schools in two regions with high infection rates
France is to close all schools in two regions where there have been significant clusters of coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told a news conference Friday.
All daycare, kindergarten, primary and high schools will be shuttered in Oise, a region to the north of Paris, for 15 days from Monday, he said. Similar measures will also be put in place in Haut-Rhin, a region in the country's northeast, he added.
Speaking at the same news conference, France, Director-General of Health Jerome Salomon said 613 cases had been confirmed in the country, of which 39 were in hospital with a serious condition. Eight men and one woman had died, he added.
Health officials were carrying out an average of 1,000 tests a day, Salomon said, adding that they could do more if needed.