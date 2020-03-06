Los Angeles County reports two more cases

#PressRelease 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Advisory Two new cases of confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. There are no known public exposure locations. View for more https://t.co/goU65FuBxa #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/DSczkmcysT

White House changes guest rules, considers additional coronavirus precautions

The White House is changing its rules for on-campus guests and considering additional precautions, including pausing White House tours and temperature checks for visitors to the White House, according to a senior White House official.

All guests will have to disclose the countries they have visited in the last 30 days. That information will then be reviewed by the White House access team, which is overseen by the Secret Service, to cross-reference with any country listed with a coronavirus outbreak.

Tony Ornato, White House deputy chief of staff for operations, is currently monitoring the ongoing situation and assessing the visitors policy as it relates to any changes that might be needed, the official said.

Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said the White House "will continue to reassess circumstances and adopt new processes and safe practices in line with evolving HHS, CDC & OPM guidance to include: educating staff on hygiene best practices, existing sick day & telework policies, increased cleaning routines for high-traffic areas, and asking staff to be alert to the CDC & DoS’ current set of international health & travel advisories when scheduling meetings or travel, and inviting people onto the complex."