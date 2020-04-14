Los Angeles has deadliest day yet during pandemic

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday revealed a framework to eventually get the state back to work amid the coronavirus pandemic, including temporarily "redrawing our floor plans" in schools and businesses to allow for greater physical distancing.
Newsom did not give a timeframe for easing the state's current lockdown order, however. He laid out several benchmarks the state needs to hit before restrictions could start to be lifted, including enough room in the hospitals to handle another surge of patients, and having enough personal protective equipment available to protect first responders.
44 veterans have died at Massachusetts nursing home, 100 test positive
There are now 44 residents at the hard hit Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Massachusetts who have died of coronavirus, and at least 100 others have tested positive, state health officials said.
The state-run nursing home for veterans in Holyoke, about 90 miles west of Boston, is the subject of multiple investigations, including one by the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts which is trying to determine whether residents were denied adequate medical care.
Members of the National Guard are helping provide care for those at the facility, according to Brooke Karanovich, a spokeswoman from the state's Executive Office of Health and Human Services.
Wealthy, private Florida community testing all residents, staff for antibodies
All residents and employees of Fisher Island, an affluent, private Florida community are being supplied tests to determine if they have been exposed to the novel coronavirus and developed antibodies to the infection.
"Fisher Island is funding the cost of the testing," which was procured from the University of Miami Health System, a statement from the community, off Miami Beach, said.
Fisher Island is a "private luxury community ... consistently ranked as one of the wealthiest zip codes in the U.S.," according to the club's website. "The island is home to over 700 prominent families from more than 40 different countries." Condominiums range in price from $2 million to more than $40 million, the site says.
Justice Department defends Mississippi church against effort to stop service over pandemic concerns
A small Mississippi Church got some major support Tuesday from the federal government in its lawsuit against the city that tried to shut down a drive-in church service over coronavirus concerns.
The Justice Department intervened in a dispute between Temple Baptist Church and the city of Greenville after police broke up an April 8 service. According to the lawsuit, church members gathered in a parking lot, never got out of their cars, kept their windows rolled up, and listened to Pastor Arthur Scott who spoke over a low-powered FM radio transmitter.
HIV co-discoverer cautions that immunity from COVID-19 antibodies isn't certain
The race is on to develop and distribute antibody tests for the coronavirus, driven by the idea that these tests will inform individuals when they are immune to the virus and can return to their normal lives.
This isn’t the first time there’s been an urgent need for an antibody test. In the 1980s, it was a different crisis: HIV/AIDS. Unlike the coronavirus, a positive antibody test for HIV means that a person is currently infected with the virus, meaning the test could be used to diagnose.
NBC News spoke to Dr. Robert Gallo, one of the scientists who discovered HIV, about antibody testing and what it can tell us about the coronavirus.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he will be working with governors on a plan to reopen the country, seeming to back away from an assertion yesterday that he had the sole authority to determine when business should return to normal.
“What I do is going to be done in conjunction with governors,” Trump said Tuesday. “We’ll be doing that in a little while.”
Trump made the remarks at a meeting in the White House with COVID-19 survivors, who were spaced out around the large table in the Cabinet Room. The participants shared stories about their experience with the virus that at times contradicted the White House's positive narrative.
Michigan State Rep. Karen Whitsett said she believes taking hydroxychloroquine, an unproven treatment that Trump has widely touted, aided her recovery. She also told the president she has lost several extended family members to the virus, including one who died after being turned away from numerous hospitals.
A day earlier, Trump said there was no shortage of hospital beds because of the administration’s response.
Another participant talked about the struggle to get a test in early March, saying that it took going to the emergency room and saying that he fever and had been to San Francisco for him to able to get a test. Trump said at that time that anyone who wanted a test could get a test.
Number of intensive care patients in France continues to fall
The number of patients in intensive care in France fell for a sixth day in a row Tuesday, with 91 fewer people in intensive care than the day before.
There are currently 6,730 patients in intensive care in France out of 71,903 people hospitalized.
The country has recorded more than 15,000 coronavirus-related deaths since March 1, making it one of the worst hit globally.