Phil Helsel
1h ago / 4:44 AM UTC
Los Angeles police declare 'unlawful assembly' after violence
Police in Los Angeles declared an "unlawful assembly" downtown Friday night after a day of protests in which one officer was injured, authorities said.
The LAPD tweeted around 9:25 p.m. that the declaration was made "following repeated acts of violence & property damage."
Around 9 p.m., police were in what was described as a skirmish line to keep crowds back from LAPD headquarters and appeared to use irritant "pepper balls." Crowds then gathered outside City Hall and a line of police were seen blocking the stairs.
The protests in Los Angeles, as well as in other cities, follow the death of George Floyd.
One Los Angeles police officer was hurt around 7:30 p.m. and taken to a hospital, an LAPD spokesman said. The injuries were not clear but they are not life-threatening, and circumstances of the injury were not immediately available.
There was another call for an officer who needed assistance at around 8:30 p.m., and the spokesman believed that officer may have been hit with a bottle.
Earlier, protesters were on the 101 freeway and blocked traffic for a time.
Ben Kesslen
14m ago / 5:36 AM UTC
Phoenix sees protests over local and national police killings
Phoenix saw more protests on Friday as demonstrators took to the streets to protest the killings of George Floyd and Arizona resident Dion Johnson, a black man who was shot and killed by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper on Monday.
Protesters marched to the Phoenix police headquarters and were met by calls from police to disperse when they arrived. Phoenix PD fired tear gas into the crowd and used flash bangs to try to disperse the protestors, according to NBC Phoenix affiliate KPNX.
Phil Helsel
30m ago / 5:20 AM UTC
Oakland police declare protest unlawful after officers injured
Police in Oakland, California, declared a protest unlawful Friday night after "multiple officers were injured when projectiles were thrown."
"We are requesting people to leave the area," police said in a tweet shortly before 10 p.m.
Protesters in Oakland also made their way onto a freeway and shut down traffic, NBC Bay Area reported.
Alicia Victoria Lozano
38m ago / 5:12 AM UTC
Protesters torch post office, gas station in Minneapolis
Protestors in Minneapolis lit fires at a Shell gas station, Wells Fargo Bank and a U.S. Post Office building Friday night as thousands of people swarmed the city despite a curfew.
NBC affiliate KARE 11 News tweeted photos and videos of the fires, plus images of law enforcement officers marching in formation towards a police precinct.
The unrest dissolved another night of looting, jumping in front of cars and starting fires throughout the city.
"All of our hearts are breaking that this is happening in our state," said KARE anchor Julie Nelson.
Police use tear gas to push Oakland protesters back
White House protests continue into night
Governor says Minnesota National Guard on the ground
Louisville demonstrators help clean up protest area
Ben Kesslen
1h ago / 4:38 AM UTC
Georgia declares state of emergency in Fulton County
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced early Saturday morning that he has declared a state of emergency in Fulton County, home to Atlanta, because of protests rocking the city.
Kemp said the issue comes “at the request” of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and that it will activate up to 500 members of the Georgia National Guard “to protect people and property in Atlanta.” The governor said the National Guard will deploy to Atlanta immediately.
The announcement comes after Atlanta saw mass demonstrations Friday into early Saturday, where protesters set a police car on fire, struck officers with bottles, vandalized the headquarters of CNN, and broke into a restaurant in downtown Atlanta.
David K. Li
1h ago / 4:33 AM UTC
Dallas police chief: 'Don't hit my folks'
Dallas police chief Reneé Hall walked downtown streets late Friday night and promised protesters the run of roads - as long as they "don't hit my folks."
In an exchange captured by the Dallas Morning News, Hall told a protester: "We're giving you the street, we’re giving you the sidewalk, we're not telling you to move - but you can't hit my folks. Don't hit my folks, OK? Someone threw rock at my officers. Don't do that, don't do that."
At least one police officer was injured Friday night as protests erupted and tear gas was fired in downtown Dallas, officials said. Protesters marched on Dallas Police Department headquarters in downtown and officers fired their first rounds of tear gas at about 9:30 p.m., NBC Dallas reported.
Ben Kesslen
2h ago / 4:12 AM UTC
Two NY lawmakers report being pepper-sprayed during Brooklyn protests
Two New York lawmakers attending a protest in Brooklyn Friday night said they were pepper-sprayed by New York City police officers.
State Senator Zellnor Myrie wrote about the accident on Twitter. “We came in solidarity and to keep the peace,” Myrie wrote. “We are still processing what happened.”
Diana Richardson, a New York State Assemblywoman, said she was also pepper-sprayed while peacefully protesting.
“This is uncalled for," Richardson told a reporter at the scene.
Myrie also said he and Richardson were handcuffed by police. The news comes just hours after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city's police officers "have been given a very clear instruction: as always, respect peaceful protest.