Los Angeles Times brings in former Wall Street Journal, Time editor Norman Pearlstine as part of revamp

The revamp of the Los Angeles Times is under way.
The newspaper on Monday named Norman Pearlstine as its executive editor — the same day that the newspaper officially returned to local ownership.
Pearlstine, a legend in U.S. journalism, has served in a variety of high-profile editorial roles including as executive editor of The Wall Street Journal, editor-in-chief of Time magazine and chief content officer at Bloomberg.
Pearlstine's hiring is the first big move for the newspaper's new owner, Patrick Soon-Shiong, a billionaire doctor and Los Angeles resident who bought the paper for $500 million in February. That deal took the LA Times out from under the ownership of Chicago-based Tronc, the newspaper company that had previously been known as Tribune Publishing Co.
The deal officially closed on Monday.
In unrelated news, Tronc is reportedly considering changing its name back.
Soon-Shiong and Pearlstine addressed LA Times reporters in the newsroom on Monday. Matt Pearce, national correspondent for the LA Times, reported on Twitter that Pearlstine told staff that he plans to add more reporters.
“If you want to be able to break news and write memorable stories, than you’re going to need more staff to do it," Pearlstine said.
Pearlstine faces a difficult task in restoring the newspaper to its former glory. Tronc laid off a many of the newspaper's top editors in August, with remaining staffers unionizing soon after.