Los Angeles voters see long lines at some polling centers LOS ANGELES — Voters lined up around the block at several locations around the Beverly Grove and West Hollywood neighborhoods in Los Angeles. The city has nearly 1,000 voting centers open around the county, and around a quarter of them were open for early voting in the days leading up to Super Tuesday. But for voters who showed up on primary day, many found lines longer than usual. At one polling center on West Knoll Drive, where about 100 people waited in a line stretching down the block, voters told NBC News that they had waited for nearly 75 minutes to vote. Those casting ballots nearby at Rosewood Avenue Elementary School and Laurel Span School said they had waited 25 to 30 minutes, but several said there usually isn't any wait. Polling workers walked around outside of one location at a recreation center on North Vista Avenue in West Hollywood instructing people waiting in line that they could start filling out their election choices on LAvote.net, then use a QR code once they're inside to print a ballot with their picks already selected. That process is part of a new voting machine setup in Los Angeles County.







NBC News Exit Poll: Only about half of Massachusetts voters think Warren has best shot to beat Trump Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren faces a tough challenge in her home state tonight from neighboring Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the liberal lane. She's also contending with late-breaking momentum behind Joe Biden's candidacy, particularly with moderate and conservative voters. Warren struggled on the campaign trail to prove her viability in the general election. That issue dogs her even in her home state. Among those voting for Warren in the Massachusetts primary so far tonight, only about half say she's the candidate with the best chance to beat Trump in the general election, according to early NBC News Exit Poll results. About nine in 10 of Biden's voters see the former vice president as having the best shot, compared to seven in 10 of Sander's supporters who say the same about their pick.







NBC News Exit Poll: Super Tuesday voters in Maine and Vermont cite health care as most important issue Health care is a top issue for voters in Maine and Vermont, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll. Roughly half of Maine's Democratic primary voters name health care as the most important issue in deciding their vote, along with 40 percent of Vermont's primary voters. Climate change came in second in both states, followed by income inequality. Similar shares of those who voted for Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in Vermont and Maine said health care was the most important issue. But nearly twice as many of Sanders' voters named income inequality as a top issue compared with Biden's voters in the two states.







Voter website outages not a sign of cyberattack, officials say Reports that some voter information websites across the country are experiencing outages are not a sign of any sort of cyberattack, a senior government official said Tuesday afternoon. In a press conference at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, the agency's director, Chris Krebs, said issues accessing websites that inform voters how and where to cast their ballots were due to a surge of interest from voters. The Texas Secretary of State's website, for instance, was partially inaccessible for more than an hour Tuesday morning. Sites in California, Oklahoma and Minnesota also experienced minor issues. "You've probably seen some of the issues in voter lookup tools in California, voter lookup tools in Texas," Krebs said. "What we expect, and what you need to take away from this, is that these are intermittent IT issues that are resolved."







NBC News Exit Poll: Liberals account for more than 6 in 10 Super Tuesday voters Liberal voters are dominating the electorate in Tuesday's Democratic presidential primaries across the country, according to the NBC News Exit Poll conducted in 12 of the 14 Super Tuesday states. Sixty-two percent of voters in Tuesday's primaries consider themselves liberal. This includes a quarter of voters who describe themselves as "very liberal." That puts the Super Tuesday electorate ideologically on par with voters in three of the four Democratic presidential contests held thus far: Liberals accounted for more than 60 percent of voters in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. Last Saturday's primary in South Carolina featured a more moderate electorate: Liberals accounted for just half of those voters.







NBC News Exit Poll: Young and liberal, LGBTs are 10 percent of today's electorate One out of every 10 people voting in today's presidential primaries identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, according to the NBC News Exit Poll conducted in 12 of the 14 Super Tuesday states across the country. Reflecting changing generational attitudes about sexuality and gender identity, LGBT Democratic voters are substantially younger than today's electorate as a whole. A third of LGBT people voting on Super Tuesday are younger than 30 years old, while 65 percent of the LGBT voters today are under 45. LGBT Super Tuesday voters are a strikingly liberal group: Exactly half of LGBT voters today call themselves "very liberal" and another 30 percent say they are "somewhat liberal." Just 4 percent of LGBT Democratic voters say they are conservative.







Some Los Angeles voters cast begrudging ballots for Biden Joe Gallagher voted on Super Tuesday for former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primary contest, but he's not thrilled about it. "It's too bad because Bernie is the best candidate probably in 30 years," Gallagher, 65, told NBC News after he left a polling center in West Hollywood. "I really am embarrassed not to vote for him, but I felt like I had no choice." Gallagher said he did a lot of research into polling and decided about two months ago that Biden was the most electable Democrat running. His sentiment was shared by other voters around Los Angeles. "My objective and goal is to get Trump out of office," said Tara, 26, who strongly supports Elizabeth Warren. But on Tuesday morning, she too decided to vote for Biden. Tara concluded after talking to friends that the race was quickly becoming one between Biden and Bernie Sanders, and she didn't want to get behind Sanders. "It took much deliberation, and I'm not so happy," Tara said, "but I think, unfortunately, voting for Warren may be a wasted vote that I don't want to do, even though I love Warren." Still, voters like Naz, 41, are sticking with Sanders, a candidate he sees as an antidote to President Donald Trump's policies. "It's nice to see someone try to take this country to the very far left, since Trump has taken it to the far right, because I think America is too far in the middle," Naz explained. "I think Bernie will take it far left, which will balance out this country a bit."







NBC News Exit Poll: In three states, half of Democratic voters say self-funded campaigns are unfair Large shares of Democratic primary voters generally take a negative view of self-funded campaigns by billionaires like Mike Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll. In the three states where Super Tuesday voters were asked about the issue, about half said it is unfair that candidates can spend unlimited amounts of their own money on their campaigns. This sentiment ranged from 49 percent of Democratic primary voters in Texas and Tennessee to 53 percent in North Carolina. Among the remaining candidates, this issue is front and center for Bloomberg, who has invested $500 million of his own money into his campaign. About three in 10 voters who supported Bloomberg in these states said that candidates spending unlimited amounts of their own money on their campaigns is unfair.






