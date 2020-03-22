Louisiana issues stay-at-home order Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the state would be under a stay-at-home order beginning Monday at 5 p.m. The announcement comes just after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a similar order. Today, I am issuing a statewide Stay at Home order that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Monday, March 23, to further fight the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, as the number of confirmed cases is now more than 800. #lagov #lalege



Photo: A Mother's Day visit in England Olive Trotman, left, is visited by her son Mark, his wife Denise, and his sister Kelly, for Mother's Day in Napton, England, on Sunday. Olive suffers from a pulmonary disease, and is taking precaution by speaking to her family through a window to limit the potential spread of coronavirus. Jacob King / PA via AP







Group of Olympic athletes want Tokyo Games postponed, IOC to decide within 4 weeks A group of Olympic athletes on Sunday called for the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee to postpone the 2020 games until the coronavirus pandemic is under control. The Olympics are scheduled to take place in Tokyo in July and August. The group, Global Athlete, said in a statement that they've heard from "hundreds of athletes" who want to postpone the Olympics. Public health measures shutting down training facilities and restricting travel have prevented athletes from adequately preparing for the Tokyo Games, the statement says, and proceeding with the Olympics as scheduled would jeopardize the health of the athletes by exposing them to coronavirus. The demand came on the same day that the International Olympic Committee announced that it would step up "scenario planning" for the games. The committee said this would better allow it to decide whether or not to proceed with the games as planned, adding that they expect to make a decision within four weeks.







Nearly 16,000 cases of coronavirus in state of New York New York cases of COVID-19 rise to 15,000 March 22, 2020 00:33 While announcing that coronavirus cases in the state of New York are almost at 16,000, Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Sunday that New York City has to implement more serious measures to keep people from congregating in large groups, especially in parks and other outdoor spaces. Cuomo also said that Manhattan's Javits Convention Center was a possible temporary hospital site as projections estimate the state will need more than double its available hospital beds. "These temporary hospitals are helpful, but they don't bring supplies and they don't bring staff, and that compounds our problem of not having enough medical supplies," Cuomo said. "And frankly, compounds our problem of not having enough medical staff, because we are trying to increase capacity in our existing hospitals." New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday that he fears the worst has yet to come as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York City inch closer to 10,000. "The truth is, and New Yorkers and all Americans deserve the blunt truth, it is only getting worse. And in fact, April and May are going to be a lot worse," the mayor told NBC's "Meet the Press."







Photo: Washington National Cathedral, empty Sunday Mass from the Washington National Cathedral was delivered via live webcast today. Patrick Smith / Getty Images Empty seats at the Washington National Cathedral on Sunday. Patrick Smith / Getty Images







Ohio issues new shelter-in-place order Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a new stay-at-home order on Sunday for everyone outside of essential workers as part of the state's efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. DeWine announced the order in a press conference and on his official Twitter account. "There is nothing in the order that we haven't already been talking about," DeWine said. "There is nothing in this that I haven't been asking you to do for the last few weeks." Though the order urges residents to stay home, it does allow for exceptions such as seeking health services, shopping for necessary supplies and services and limited outdoor activity, according to the governor. #StayHomeOhio: It does permit exceptions to staying home. Common sense exceptions: leaving for health and safety, for necessary supplies and services, for outdoor activity (walking your dog, going to a park -- although playgrounds are closed). — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 22, 2020







German Chancellor Angela Merkel in quarantine after her doctor tests positive German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a press conference in Berlin on March 22, 2020. Michael Kappeler / Pool via AP German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in quarantine after a doctor who treated her tested positive for coronavirus, her press office announced Sunday. The doctor had given her a vaccination on Friday afternoon and has since tested positive for the coronavirus, her office said. She will continue to perform her official duties from her home during her self-quarantine. "She will be tested regularly over the next few days because a test would not yet be fully meaningful," her office said. The announcement comes just as Germany announced stricter measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including the shut down of nonessential businesses. Among the new policies is one that states people will only be allowed out in public alone, with members of the same family or with only one other person not of the same residence. Police will also be permitted to intervene in any public parties or similar activities that go against the social distancing advice of medical professionals.







Sen. Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Sunday became the first known senator to test positive for coronavirus. "Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19," Paul's account tweeted. "He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person." "He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time," the thread continued. "Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul." Paul is the third member of Congress to announce a positive test for coronavirus, following Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., and Ben McAdams, D-Utah. He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020 Read the full story here.






