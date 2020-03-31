Louisiana pastor charged with defying coronavirus order against large gatherings Congregants arrive at the Life Tabernacle Church in Central, La., on March 29, 2020. Pastor Tony Spell has defied a shelter-in-place order by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, due to the new coronavirus pandemic, and continues to hold church services with hundreds of congregants. Gerald Herbert / AP A Louisiana pastor who continues to flout a ban on large gatherings was issued a summons from police for violating the governor's executive order. The pastor, Mark Anthony Spell, who goes by Tony Spell, of Life Tabernacle Church, told NBC News in a brief phone interview Tuesday afternoon that police had visited his home and gave him summonses for, among other things, the six services he has held since March 16, when Gov. John Bel Edwards announced an order against gatherings of more than 50 people. "Mr. Spell made his intentions to continue to violate the law clear," Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said. "Instead of showing the strength and resilience of our community during this difficult time, Mr. Spell has chosen to embarrass us for his own self-promotion." Read the full story here. Share this -







New York man hid symptoms to visit wife in maternity unit of hospital Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y. Google Maps A husband who was exposed to the coronavirus hid that he was feeling ill so he could visit his wife in the maternity unit of an upstate New York hospital. The man told the truth only after his wife also began showing symptoms. UR Medicine said Monday it will begin taking the temperature of visitors to its hospitals' maternity units. "It was purely an honor system before," spokesman Chip Partner told the Democrat and Chronicle, which first reported the incident. "Now we're adding the temperature check." Read the full story here.







NYC medical students start organization to help distribute PPE to local hospitals A group of medical students in New York City are working to help distribute personal protective equipment (PPE) to area hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After confirmed cases of the virus began popping up in the US, medical student Sami Lux started collecting extra respiration masks from the lab where she worked in order to give them to local hospitals; from there the organization "PPE2NYC" was created. PPE2NYC works with donors both locally and across the world, to help connect them with NYC-area hospitals who are in need of PPE. Dr. Fiona Shehaj, a cardiologist at Richmond University Medical Center on Staten Island, was one of the recipients of the PPE. She said, "It's been amazing that everyone, even our neighbors have been willing to help. We're very appreciative and very touched that everyone has been able to help so much."







Do you need a mask? The science hasn't changed, but public guidance might A woman crosses through Times Square as she covers her face on March 22, 2020. Kena Betancur / AFP - Getty Images file As coronavirus cases continue to rise, a growing number of Americans are opting to cover their noses and mouths with makeshift masks, including bandannas, scarves or other wraps, when venturing into public. While the science behind whether masks can prevent a person from catching the coronavirus hasn't changed (a mask does not help a healthy person avoid infection), public guidance may be shifting. Read the full story here.







Biden campaign, pro-Biden group release ads hitting Trump over pandemic response Joe Biden delivers remarks at his primary night election event in Columbia, S.C., on Feb. 29, 2020. Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images file A pair of new ads released Wednesday in support of Joe Biden draw contrasts between how the former vice president would handle the coronavirus pandemic with President Trump's response. In one, a digital ad released by Biden's presidential campaign, Biden says the country is heading to "war" against the virus and calls on Americans to do more to protect their fellow "soldiers" on the front line — specifically the doctors, nurses, health care workers, first responders, firefighters and police who are "caring for others more than themselves." Another ad, released by the pro-Biden Super PAC "Unite the Country," argues that Trump has failed the presidential test of leadership, allowing the Coronavirus to "spread unchecked across America." The 30-second ad, which does not mention the former vice president, will air nationwide on both broadcast and cable television, according to Unite the Country. It is the first significant move by any Democratic entity to use the pandemic in a significant paid advertising campaign.







Captain of U.S. aircraft carrier begs Navy for help with coronavirus outbreak on ship The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in the Philippine Sea on March 18, 2020. Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh / U.S. Navy The commanding officer of the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt sent a letter to the Navy on Monday begging for help addressing the coronavirus outbreak aboard his ship, which has nearly 5,000 people on board and was forced to dock in Guam last week. As first reported in The San Francisco Chronicle, Capt. Brett Crozier said his crew members need to be placed in isolation to prevent further spread of COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus. In a statement, the Navy said Crozier wanted help with "continuing challenges in isolating the virus." "The ship's commanding officer advocated for housing more members of the crew in facilities that allow for better isolation. Navy leadership is moving quickly to take all necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of the crew of USS Theodore Roosevelt, and is pursuing options to address the concerns raised by the commanding officer."







Judge revives Texas abortion ban ordered in response to coronavirus Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton holds a joint press conference on February 18, 2015 with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc / Corbis via Getty Images file A Texas ban on abortions during the coronavirus pandemic is back on, at least for now. By a 2-1 vote, a three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday granted a request from Texas to put the ban back in place while an appeal moves forward. The ban was halted by federal Judge Lee Yeakel on Monday, who said the order was too broad and violated the constitutional guarantee of a woman's right to choose. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week ordered doctors to postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not medically necessary. Attorney General Ken Paxton then said that would include "any type of abortion."






