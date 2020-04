Louisiana pastor cited for defying coronavirus order hosts hundreds on Palm Sunday

Trump insisted on surprise Sunday briefing to counter 'dour' message of his own experts President Donald Trump during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House on April 5, 2020. Joshua Roberts / Reuters WASHINGTON — Sunday was supposed to be a quiet day at the White House, with no briefing scheduled and a decision from senior aides to call a “lid” before noon, indicating there was no expectation of seeing President Trump for the rest of the day. But President Trump was not satisfied with that plan, according to a source close to the task force, and didn’t want the “dour” messages from the surgeon general and Dr. Anthony Fauci to be the only public-facing moments of the day. He felt it was important to have a presser to stress “glimmers of hope,” according to this person. Read the full story here. Share this -







South Carolina ends holdout and issues stay-at-home order A car turns in at a location for drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Prisma Richland Hospital, in Columbia, S.C. on April 3, 2020. Meg Kinnard / AP Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday ordered South Carolina's 5 million residents to stay home, making his state the last one east of the Mississippi River to issue such a coronavirus-related mandate. McMaster had fought demands to issue a stay-at-home order, questioning the constitutionality of such sweeping, executive action. "The evidence and the facts ... the rising infection rate" prompted Monday's action, McMaster said. "I'm confident that what we're doing today is legal, constitutional and is similarly protecting the people without destroying families." Anyone out and not performing essential duties is subject to a misdemeanor criminal charge, punishable by up to 30 days in jail, according to the governor. The South Carolina health department on Monday said there have been 2,232 positive tests for coronavirus and 48 deaths in the Palmetto State.







Indiana extends stay at home order for additional 2 weeks Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a new executive order extending the state's stay-at-home measures for another 14 days. Holcomb's initial order on March 24 was set to expire Monday evening, but the governor asked residents to continue isolating at home and following social distancing guidelines as the pandemic continues. "Hoosiers have done a great job adapting to the new rules put in place during this public health emergency, but I believe the next two weeks to month could be the most critical for all of us," Holcomb said. Today I issued a new two-week Stay At Home order designed to limit interactions among Hoosiers to increase containment of #COVID19. As of today, 4,944 people have tested positive and 139 people have died from the disease. There are now positive tests in 89 of 92 counties. — Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) April 6, 2020







California courts suspend foreclosures and evictions during coronavirus crisis The California Judicial Council voted Monday to effectively suspend the legal proceedings used to evict tenants or foreclose on homeowners, until after the coronavirus emergency declaration is rescinded by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The Council said that Newsom and local officials who directed that there be a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures did not necessarily have the authority to block action from continuing in court. This decision will do that. The Council is considering a number of other items related to court operation, including allowing many more defendants to appear in court remotely via phone or video conference, and setting bail at zero for most nonviolent infractions.







Third passenger from Coral Princess cruise dies Wilson Maa, left, and his wife Toyling were on the Coral Princess and got sick. Courtesy Maa family A Northern California man died of complications from COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, shortly after being taken off the Coral Princess — leading loved ones and a Florida lawmaker to wonder if the ill passenger was treated fast enough. Wilson Maa, a 71-year-old South San Francisco resident, died late Saturday night at Larkin Community Hospital in Hialeah, Florida, after the ship docked in Miami in the morning. "The family had to call 911 from out of state to get help for a family member," niece Kellie Yuh told NBC News. "They had to wait over four hours for an ambulance and he died two hours later at the hospital." U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., asked if the California man received timely medical care, tweeting: "It's devastating and exasperating that we will never know if Mr. Maa's death could have been prevented with a swift and urgent medical response that this situation deserved." Before Maa's death, two others had passed away from COVID-19 complications aboard the ship. Operator Princess Cruises said it too wants to know the timeline leading to the man's death, issuing a statement: "All of us at Princess Cruises are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Maa. We offer our sincere condolences to his family and those impacted by this loss."







Civil rights group, medical professionals demand federal racial data on coronavirus victims The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law sent a letter signed by 400 medical professionals to the Trump administration on Monday demanding the release of racial data related to coronavirus cases and deaths. The group sent the letter to the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, calling for the release of data related to testing, cases and outcomes related to race and ethnicity because of growing concerns of the infection rate in black communities. "We are deeply concerned that African American communities are being hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and that racial bias may be impacting the access they receive to testing and health care," said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the civil rights group. "To fully confront this pandemic, we must ensure that communities of color receive equitable health care and treatment during this crisis." The CDC is not currently publicly reporting racial data for coronavirus cases or tests performed across the country, but some state and local governments have released data. In Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, as of April 6, African Americans made up 46 percent of the country's 1,270 coronavirus cases, while only 27 percent of the population. Black residents are also among the hardest hit in areas such as Washington, D.C, and Illinois.







Tyson Foods suspends operations at Iowa plant Tyson Foods has suspended operations at its pork plant in Columbus Junction, Iowa, after more than two dozen workers tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced Monday. This suspension, along with worker absenteeism and other worker safety precautions such as social distancing, have slowed production across the company's meat and poultry plants, the company's chief executive Noel White said in a statement. "We're working hard to protect our team members during this ever-changing situation, while also ensuring we continue fulfilling our critical role of helping feed people across the country," White said. The company has been taking workers' temperatures before their shifts and deep cleaning and sanitizing parts of the plant including employee break and locker rooms, he added.