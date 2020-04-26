Louisiana pastor on house arrest after refusing to limit church services amid pandemic Tony Spell, pastor of the Life Tabernacle Church in Louisiana, leaves the East Baton Rouge Parish jail on April 21, 2020. Gerald Herbert / AP A Louisiana pastor who defied state orders against large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic has been placed under house arrest. Tony Spell, of Life Tabernacle Church in the city of Central, has been fitted with an ankle bracelet and placed under house after he would not promise to maintain social distancing, his attorney confirmed Sunday. Spell has admitted to violating Louisiana's mandate to avoid large gatherings by hosting church services. Joseph Long, Spell’s attorney, told NBC News in a statement that Spell lived 50 yards from his church, which still planned to host services Sunday. Long characterized the judge’s order as forcing Spell to stop “preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ to his congregation.” Read the full story here. Share this -







Photo: Getting drinks in Shanghai A man waits to be served while patrons dance at a bar in Shanghai on Sunday. Hector Retamal / AFP - Getty Images







All virus patients in Wuhan have now been discharged, China says The city of Wuhan — where the global pandemic began — has no remaining cases in its hospitals, Chinese health officials said on Sunday. "The latest news is that by April 26, the number of new coronavirus patients in Wuhan was at zero, thanks to the joint efforts of Wuhan and medical staff from around the country," National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng said at a briefing. The city had reported 46,452 cases, 56 percent of the national total. The city had 3,869 fatalities as of Sunday, or 84 percent of China's total death toll. While the city is now relaxing restrictions after months of strict lockdown, residents of Wuhan are still being tested regularly for the virus, according to Reuters.







Pope Francis stresses combating malaria must continue as world also fights COVID-19 Pope Francis is stressing that efforts to combat malaria must continue even as the world fights COVID-19. Concern has been rising that while the world is focused on the pandemic, people suffering from other illnesses could receive less attention. Francis added his voice to that chorus of concern. "While we are fighting the coronavirus pandemic, we must also continue our efforts to prevent and treat malaria, which threatens billions of people in many countries," he said during his Sunday blessing. The World Health Organization has said severe disruptions to anti-malaria campaigns, using insecticide-treated netting against mosquitoes, coupled with difficulties in accessing medicine could lead to a doubling in the number of malaria deaths in sub-Saharan Africa this year compared to 2018.







America needs universal COVID-19 testing. Here's how we'll get there. One of the keys to reopening the economy is having enough tests to diagnose coronavirus infections, with the goal being to quickly identify new cases, isolate them, and track down others who may have been exposed. "We've done such a good job of social distancing that we expect the rate of immunity to be quite low, which means we would expect there to be, over the course of the next several months, periodic outbreaks of the disease," said Dr. Christopher Woods, a professor of medicine and infectious diseases at Duke University. "But now we hope to have the diagnostic tools and the public health tools to contain those outbreaks as they occur." Coronavirus testing in the United States has been slow from the start and we're still only testing roughly a million people a week. Though President Donald Trump said Thursday that we're doing a "great job" on testing, public health experts have said the number of people tested should be far higher before social distancing eases up — anywhere from 3 million to 30 million a week, to 20 million or more a day. Read the whole story here.







India's Modi urges citizens follow lockdown as virus cases rise People line up to receive free food distributed during the government-imposed nationwide lockdown in Hyderabad, India earlier this week. Noah Seelam / AFP - Getty Images Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to strictly comply with the nationwide lockdown and maintain social distancing norms, as cases of virus mounted steadily in country of 1.3 billion people. Almost a month after lockdown measures were put in place Modi said in a radio address that the country was in the midst of a "war" and urged citizens to sustain the "people driven" fight and not be misled into believing the spread of the virus has been brought fully under control. "I will urge you that we should not be trapped into over-confidence and nurse the belief that in our city, in our village, in our streets, in our office, coronavirus has not reached and that is why it will not reach," Modi said. India's high population density, poor sanitation infrastructure, and high rates of internal migration has hastened the spread of the virus. in the country which reported 26,496 cases of COVID-19, and 824 deaths as of Sunday.







Touch a shadow, 'You're it!': New routines as Denmark returns to school after lockdown Students in Denmark under the age of 12 returned to school on April 17th after one month of mandatory lockdown. Ziad Jaber / NBC News The little voices carried over the fence before they were visible: laughter, squealing, yelling. At Kongevejens Skole, a state primary school on the outskirts of the capital, kids playing together is a rare and welcome sight. Denmark reopened nurseries and primary schools last week after a month of lockdown and, so far, students are adapting to yet another new normal. On Thursday afternoon, the second graders at Kongevejens Skole were engaged in a heated game of tag. But instead of physically touching, they stepped on each other's shadows instead. "Everything is new," one second grade teacher, Marie Riber Sundgaard, told NBC News. "Even the games." Read the rest here.






