Louisville police apologize for shooting pepper-balls at news crew Less than 24 hours after CNN employees were arrested live on air while covering protests in Minnesota, a police officer in Louisville, Kentucky, was seen on camera firing what appeared to be pepper-balls at a news crew during a live broadcast Friday night. The Louisville Metro Police Department issued an apology to the crew from local NBC affiliate Wave3, who were covering demonstrations over the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed by police in her home in March. Reporter Kaitlin Rust is heard yelling off-camera: "I've been shot! I've been shot!" Video shows a police officer aiming directly at the camera crew, as Rust describes the projectiles as "pepper-bullets." "I want to apologize," Louisville police spokeswoman Jessie Halladay told the Courier Journal. "It's not something that should have occurred if she was singled out as a reporter." Halladay said she couldn't tell who the individual officer was, but that police would review the video and "if we need to do any investigation for discipline, we will do that."







Google postpones Android 11 unveiling amid U.S. protests Google said on Saturday it has postponed next week's planned unveiling of the beta version of its latest Android 11 mobile operating system in light of protests in the United States. "We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate," Google said in a message posted on Twitter. The event was originally scheduled to take place virtually on Wednesday, according to the developers website. In a tweet, it said that it would announce more details on the new version of Android "soon," without specifying any dates. Protests have spread across the United States over the killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned by the neck under a white police officer's knee. We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. We'll be back with more on Android 11, soon. — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) May 30, 2020







Mayor Ted Wheeler leaves 'dying mother' to return to Portland Portland's Mayor Ted Wheeler said he supported the honoring of George Floyd's legacy but warned residents not to "tear your city apart in the process." Public violence would destroy communities, he said. The Democrat also wrote on Twitter that he was rushing back to the city even though he was caring for his dying mother. ENOUGH.



I had to leave Portland today because my mother is dying. I am with family to prepare for her final moments. This is hard, this is personal, but so is watching my city get destroyed.



I'm coming back NOW. You will be hearing from me, @PortlandPolice, community leaders. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) May 30, 2020







Portland, Oregon, mayor: 'This is a riot. It's a full-on riot' Police in Portland, Oregon, early Saturday declared a "riot" and ordered people to leave downtown after multiple fires were set and objects were thrown at officers. Looting was reported, cars were burned and windows were smashed. The Multnomah County Justice Center was "attacked," and a fire was lit inside, police said. The fire is reported to have since been put out. "This is a riot. It's a full-on riot," Mayor Ted Wheeler said in a phone interview with NBC affiliate KGW. "We see people burning cars, we see people damaging businesses large and small, including some businesses I believe which are owned by local African-American business owners. We're seeing looting." All persons in downtown Portland: it is not safe, it is dangerous, there is rioting, leave now. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 30, 2020 Wheeler demanded that people go home. "What I see here does not honor in any way the legacy of George Floyd," Wheeler said. "This is something completely different." Police said one person was shot — not by police — in the protest, and that person was treated and released. Sky 8 was overheard as a fire burned in downtown Portland. Police now declaring this a riot.https://t.co/fuGCxAtYvE pic.twitter.com/bi9ck5kcKp — KGW News (@KGWNews) May 30, 2020







Minnesota gov. hints that white supremacists, drug cartels could be part of widespread chaos 'This is not grieving': Minnesota's governor calls fourth night of unrest 'absolute chaos' May 30, 2020 04:07 Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he is aware of unconfirmed reports that gangs of white supremacists are taking advantage of the anarchy unfolding in Minneapolis to create more chaos. The comment came during an early morning press conference Saturday in which Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and members of the law enforcement community laid out plans for containing the destruction that has spread through much of the Twin Cities. When asked by a reporter if Walz was aware of rumors that white supremacists had joined some of the looting he said based on "my suspicions and what I've seen on this, yes." "It gets worse than that," he added. "The cartels, who are wondering if there was a break in their drug transmissions, are trying to take advantage of the chaos. That's why this situation is on a federal level." Walz added that he is working closely with the federal government to gather intelligence on who is participating in the destruction and whether they belong to organized groups.







Oakland protests highlight city's troubled relationship with its own police department On the streets with George Floyd protesters in Oakland, Calif. May 30, 2020 07:29 Oakland protesters carried signs for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Tamir Rice, but another name was everywhere: Oscar Grant, killed by BART police on New Year's Day 2009. The city's troubled relationship with its own police department - OPD is in its 17th year under a federal consent decree for civil rights violations - was powerfully expressed Friday night. Police in Oakland stayed in place for most of the evening, establishing a cordon around the downtown Oakland precinct. But by 9 p.m., protesters began throwing bottles and fireworks, and police responded with tear gas, fired in high arcs over the crowd and pushing them back several blocks. The long history of protest action here meant that protesters urged each other to walk while fleeing to avoid a stampede, and many carried jugs of milk to pour into eyes burning from the gas. Several storefront windows were broken, small fires set throughout downtown, and a bank was in flames by 11 o'clock. As midnight approached, Oakland's central Broadway corridor was still packed with protesters, but shop owners had begun venturing into the streets to pull aside improvised barricades left behind by protesters.







Deputy opens fire at San Jose protest Law enforcement opened fire during a George Floyd protest in San Jose on Friday night, police said. The shooting involved the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and happened at 9:06 p.m., said Sgt. Enrique Garcia of the San Jose Police Department. No city police were involved, he said. NBC Bay Area reported that the target was a vehicle that had been captured on cellphone video striking one or more demonstrators. The driver allegedly disobeyed the commands of deputies at the scene before one opened fire, the station said. The extent of any injuries in the shooting and collision were not detailed by the sheriff's department. The San Jose department was investigating, sheriff's officials said. On 5/29/2020 at around 9:00pm, one of our deputies was involved in an officer involved shooting in the area of Sixth Street and Santa Clara Street in San Jose. The San Jose Police Department is investigating the incident. Please contact them for further details. — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) May 30, 2020






