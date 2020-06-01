Louisville police chief fired after officer bodycams found to be off during fatal shooting Security Police Officers with the Air National Guard stand with Louisville Metro Police officers during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 31, 2020. Bryan Woolston / Reuters Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad has been relieved of duty after it was revealed that the officers involved in a shooting that killed a local business owner early Monday did not activate their body cameras. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the decision to relieve Conrad during a Monday afternoon press conference, where the deceased was identified as David McAtee. Conrad was set to retire later this month. The two officers involved, who were either not wearing or did not have their cameras activated, have been placed on administrative leave. Read the full story here. Share this -







New York City will be under curfew, NYPD to double its presence New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at a press conference in New York City on May 21, 2020. Spencer Platt / Getty Images Following a weekend of protests that have at times turned violent, a curfew will be imposed on New York City beginning at 11 p.m on Monday night, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a joint statement. The NYPD will also be doubling its presence in the city during the curfew, focusing on areas in lower Manhattan and downtown Brooklyn "where violence and property damage occurred," the statement said. The curfew will run from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. "I stand behind the protestors and their message, but unfortunately there are people who are looking to distract and discredit this moment," Cuomo said. "The violence and the looting has been bad for the city, the state and this entire national movement, undermining and distracting from this righteous cause." "We can't let violence undermine the message of this moment," de Blasio added. "It is too important and the message must be heard. Tonight, to protect against violence and property damage, the Governor and I have decided to implement a citywide curfew."







Image: 'Stop killing us' Douglas R. Clifford / Tampa Bay Times via AP 5-year-old Michael Veteri stands at an intersection in Tampa, Florida, where the road remained closed during a protest over the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020.







Nearly 67,000 National Guard soldiers, airmen activated in U.S. to respond to Floyd protests, COVID-19 As of Monday morning there are 66,722 National Guard soldiers and airmen activated in the U.S. for COVID-19 response and George Floyd protests, say officials. The majority — about 45,000 — are on COVID duty in all 50 states, three territories, and D.C. Just over 17,000 National Guardsmen are activated in 23 states and D.C. to respond to civil unrest. That number has more than tripled since Sunday morning, when 5,000 had been to respond to unrest in 15 states and D.C.







Corporate America grapples with what to say — or whether to say anything at all A protester holds a sign with an image of George Floyd during protests on May 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. Christine T. Nguyen / Minnesota Public Radio via AP Corporate America has been grappling with what to say about the coast-to-coast social justice protests that rocked the nation this weekend — and whether it might be better to say nothing at all. In response to the death of George Floyd and other African Americans such as Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, corporations large and small shared messages of empathy, with some even throwing their support behind the Black Lives Matter movement. Amazon, Apple, Disney, Netflix, Nike, Target and BlackRock, as well as some smaller companies such as Peloton and Blue Bottle Coffee, delivered messages to their employees and the public over the weekend. Read the full story here.







Prayer circle forms at George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis A 9-minute kneeling prayer circle to represent and experience the time that George Floyd was pinned down by police at this intersection: "Feel the pain!" pic.twitter.com/WDvb59KKD2 — Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) June 1, 2020 "You're the future," her mother told her. pic.twitter.com/cbvzTTdevr — Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) June 1, 2020







'You have to dominate': Trump lashes out at 'weak' governors, urges stronger police tactics President Donald Trump speaks at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on May 30, 2020. Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at governors during a White House videoconference, telling them that "most of you are weak" after states grappled with another night of anger and unrest following the killing of George Floyd last week. According to a source on the call, Trump was "annoyed" with the governors for their response to the protests and urged law enforcement to crack down and make more arrests. "You've got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you'll never see this stuff again," Trump said, according to the source. Trump was described by one person on the call as "losing it," with another saying the president called the governors "fools" and expressed anger with Democratic mayors in particular over the protests and unrest ravaging cities nationwide. Read the full story here.






