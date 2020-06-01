Louisville protesters see police as 'corrupt'

LAPD chief walks back comment about looters having hand in Floyd's death Let me be clear—there are 4 police officers and 4 alone responsible for the death of George Floyd.



Let me be clear—there are 4 police officers and 4 alone responsible for the death of George Floyd.

Simply put: Those intent on spewing mayhem and distraction into our communities are a disgrace to his memory. — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) June 2, 2020 Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore walked back comments on Monday that equated looters to the Minneapolis officers involved in the death of George Floyd. "His death is on their hands, as much as it is on those officers," Moore said during a briefing about the civil unrest in L.A. Hours later, Moore clarified via Twitter: "Let me be clear — there are 4 police officers and 4 alone responsible for the death of George Floyd. Simply put: Those intent on spewing mayhem and distraction into our communities are a disgrace to his memory." Moore's boss, Mayor Eric Garcetti, said he appreciated the chief's new comments: "The responsibility for George Floyd's death rests solely with the police officers involved. Chief Moore regrets the words he chose this evening and has clarified them." The responsibility for George Floyd's death rests solely with the police officers involved. Chief Moore regrets the words he chose this evening and has clarified them. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) June 2, 2020







Tear gas used in Philadelphia after protest moves to freeway Police used tear gas to disperse huge crowds that went onto a Philadelphia freeway Monday. A crowd in the thousands briefly shut down Interstate 676 in Center City before state and city police used tear gas, NBC Philadelphia reported. #Breaking: Officers use gas to disperse protesters who were able to get onto the Vine Street Expressway in the middle of the evening rush hour after hours of peaceful marching through the city. WATCH: https://t.co/Fn3G8Gfbgz pic.twitter.com/z9FzOqVreL — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) June 1, 2020 State police told the station they deployed the tear gas after some people in the crowd pelted them with rocks and bottles. There have been looting and fires in Philadelphia over the weekend. Police said earlier Monday that over the weekend, multiple police cars were set on fire, officers were attacked with thrown objects, and authorities responded to more than 300 fires, 14 of which had been ruled as arson. There were more than 200 commercial burglaries over the two days, and more than 150 cases of vandalism, police said. From noon Saturday to Monday afternoon, police said there had been more than 400 arrests, including 146 for what was described by police as "looting/burglary." A curfew is in effect in Philadelphia until 6 a.m. WATCH: Around 5 p.m. Monday, protesters entered the Vine Street Expressway, shutting down the highway that bisects Center City. Traffic was halted in the middle of rush hour. Responding police officers used tear gas and pepper spray to disperse the crowd. https://t.co/CUFllTHLeS pic.twitter.com/mXaf0MF2QE — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) June 1, 2020







Arrests made at Minnesota Capitol Arrests underway at the Minnesota State Capitol as 10 p.m. curfew goes into effect. pic.twitter.com/2lCTstVySk — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 2, 2020







More than 200 arrested in New York City New York City's midtown, downtown and parts of the Upper East Side and the Bronx have been hit by roving groups smashing windows and lighting small street fires. "There are packs of youths running as fast as they can, smashing windows as fast as they can, and police are trying to catch them as soon as possible," a police spokesperson told NBC News. More than 200 people have been arrested. High-end stores have been hit and larger department stores have also been targetted.







Missouri officers walk arm in arm with demonstrators Police officers in Fallon, Missouri walk arm in arm with demonstrators. @thebecker Police officers in O'Fallon, Missouri, marched arm in arm with protesters during a demonstration Monday evening. The demonstration, organized by Fort Zumwalt West High School senior Ryan Staples drew approximately 400 demonstrators, NBC News affiliate KSDK reported. Staples told KSDK that it was important that their voices be heard, but only in a peaceful manner. Police officers in Fallon, Missouri walk arm in arm with demonstrators. @thebecker Police Chief Tim Clothier, along with a patrol lieutenant and the high school's school resource officer, participated. Videos and photos posted on social media show Chief Clothier linking arms with demonstrators holding signs reading "Black Lives Matter" and "We Will Not Be Silent."







Federal Bureau of Prisons in nationwide lockdown For the first time in 25 years, the entire Bureau of Prisons system and all of its facilities are under complete lockdown. The lockdown, prompted by protests and rioting across the country after the death of George Floyd, went into effect late Monday afternoon. The bureau had been operating under what it calls "an enhanced modified operational model" -- a modified lockdown -- to promote social distancing and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. But in the wake of protests across the county, the BOP says it implemented an additional, temporary security measure that results in a complete lockdown of all inmates. The order is to ensure the safety and security of staff and inmates, the agency said. An official for the agency said that the hope is that the lockdown is short-lived and that inmates will be restored to limited movement quickly. BOP is monitoring the situation and says it will adjust security levels as events warrant. The bureau runs 122 institutions nationwide. On Monday night, 165,575 inmates were in the federal system. The last time a nationwide lockdown was activated was October 1995, when rioting broke out at prisons in four states. But BOP said Monday's lockdown is not punitive or a reaction to any disturbances inside the prisons, rather it's precautionary.







New York City will impose earlier curfew Tuesday night New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the nation's most populous city, set to be under curfew starting at 11 p.m. on Monday, would begin its curfew even earlier Tuesday. The curfew Tuesday will start at 8 p.m., the mayor told local news station NY1, adding that he wanted it to start while it is light out. Before Monday's curfew began, looters hit Midtown and Lower Manhattan, hitting several stores. NBC New York reported that officers attempted to keep up with groups running between department stores, breaking windows and stealing merchandise.







Chicago suspends all bus, rail service [Special Note] At request of public safety officials, service suspended on all rail lines and bus routes, eff. 9:30 pm. Services will remain suspended until 6 am Tue. — cta (@cta) June 2, 2020






