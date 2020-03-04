Low tech solutions in a high tech city someone in SF is doing their level best pic.twitter.com/NLav8TZNMx — kate conger (@kateconger) March 3, 2020 Share this -







Chile confirms first case of coronavirus An airline staff member wears a protective mask as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, while working at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport, in Santiago, on March 3, 2020. Javier Torres / AFP - Getty Images Chile recorded the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the country, the health ministry said on Tuesday. The patient is a 33-year-old man in the city of Talca, south of Santiago. Neighboring Argentina also confirmed its first case on Tuesday, a 43-year-old man who had traveled to Italy.







New Hampshire confirms 2nd coronavirus case A second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in New Hampshire. The patient is a close contact of the state's first case, who state health officials said defied directions to self-isolate. On Tuesday, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said the first patient attended an invitation-only private event on Friday, Feb. 28, despite being instructed by public health officials to remain isolated. As a result, the state issued an official order to keep the patient in isolation. That first patient is an employee of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Now the facility is monitoring anyone who has been in close contact with that person. Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center said it's unaware of any patient exposures. It's unclear whether the second patient was exposed as a result of the first patient's broken isolation.







Dr. John Torres shares latest updates and answers questions on the coronavirus outbreak







Chart: See coronavirus cases from around the world overtake new cases in China New coronavirus cases in mainland China have tapered off as new cases in the rest of the world have increased. Since Feb. 25, the majority of new cases each day have been diagnosed outside of mainland China. Before that, mainland China had the most cases when compared with the rest of the world. Get the latest numbers around the world with the NBC News coronavirus world map.







CDC issues guidance on how to limit exposure at polling places Working at a polling station? Help reduce the risk of exposure to respiratory diseases, like #COVID19, by routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces & voting associated electronics. Learn more: https://t.co/ZjeKiqous8. #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/P58uVQiyqo — CDC (@CDCgov) March 3, 2020







Archdiocese of Chicago issues virus guidance to priests With four cases of coronavirus reported so far in Illinois, the Archdiocese of Chicago has released guidelines aimed at preventing the disease from being spread during Mass. First and foremost, all priests, deacons, altar servers and others are required to wash their hands before Mass and use an "alcohol-based, anti-bacterial before and after distributing Holy Communion." And instead of placing the host on the tongue as it customary, priests will place it in the hands of parishioners. They are also advised to refrain from shaking hands when it comes time to exchange the "Sign of Peace." (A nod will do.)







San Francisco Fire Department gets the word out We are out at Golden Gate Park today handing out #coronavirus safety tips to the public together we are stronger and safer! @SFFDNERT pic.twitter.com/EdxmPUEccN — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 3, 2020







Dow closes down almost 800 points as reality of epidemic sinks in The Federal Reserve's historic, emergency rate cut was not enough to assuage Wall Street on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging wildly to end the day down by almost 800 points. Nervous traders loaded up all day on "safe haven" assets such as gold and Treasury notes — pushing yields to record levels — amid growing realization that the coronavirus might not be as fleeting as President Donald Trump's administration has conveyed. The emergency rate cut was intended to "boost household and business confidence," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said. However, it spooked investors, pushing down all three major averages after he spoke. Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Brendan McDermid / Reuters






