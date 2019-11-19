Lt. Col. Vindman exits the Capitol after over four hours of testimony

Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, departs after testifying
Graham says Trump shouldn't testify at impeachment hearings
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was asked by reporters during a break in the hearing on Tuesday about President Donald Trump possibly testifying before the House Intelligence Committee.
Q: Do you think the president should come testify in the House impeachment trial? He said he's strongly considering it.
"If I were him I wouldn't," Graham responded.
Nunes calls hearings ‘poison,’ Schiff says they're a ‘duty’ to the country
In their closing statements, ranking member Nunes and Chairman Schiff, again, offered wildly different interpretations of the nearly five-hour public hearing.
Nunes said that the hearings, as led by Democrats, “poison” the American people and that today's hearing offered no evidence that the president had pressured Ukraine.
Nunes: Democrats 'poison the American people with this nonsense'Nov. 19, 201901:00
Schiff, instead, thanked the witnesses for their service to the country and went through a list of evidence that he said showed Trump tried to pressure Ukraine.
He said Trump’s explanation and the GOP’s talking points are not sufficient because if the president was concerned about corruption he would have brought it up much earlier and would not have recalled an ambassador who led an anti-corruption effort in Ukraine. He said corruption was only a pretense to help the president’s re-election campaign.
Williams, Vindman hearing over
The Williams and Vindman hearing has concluded after roughly 4.5 hours.
Vindman gets audience cheers after saying 'right matters' in America
Vindman got a round of applause from some in the audience during an exchange with Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.
Maloney asked Vindman how he could be confident in telling his father not to worry about raising alarms about Trump's conduct.
"This is America," Vindman said. "This is the country I've served and defended. That all of my brothers have served. And here, right matters."
GOP spins who's partisan and who isn't
As the GOP side suggests Vindman is partisan and disloyal to his country, they’re promoting the words of Tim Morrison, a former National Security Council official who oversaw Russia and Europe policy.
It’s worth noting the asymmetry here: Vindman has served his career in explicitly nonpartisan roles. Morrison was a longtime aide to House Republicans on the Armed Services Committee. That is, the lawmakers in the hearing are positioning a declared partisan actor as nonpartisan and a declared nonpartisan actor as partisan.
Heck: A 'painful irony' Trump pardons war criminals and demeans Vindman
Rep. Denny Heck, D-Wash., gave an impassioned defense of Vindman, who has been attacked by the GOP and Trump allies. Heck said there was a “rich but incredibly painful irony” in the GOP and the president attacking Vindman within a week of Trump, contrary to the advice of military advisers, pardoning military officers who were convicted of war crimes.
Heck has played this role before in the last two hearings, often using his time to thank the witnesses for their service and serve as a sort of anger translator to push back on GOP attacks.