Lynch lashes out at GOP members: 'Your side ran away from the truth'

Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., lashed out at GOP members of the committee for attacking Cohen for being a liar and testifying today after being convicted for lying to Congress.

"Your side ran away from the truth," Lynch shouted toward GOP Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia.

Before Lynch was recognized, Hice hammered Cohen for his past lies to Congress and questioned who he coordinated with to prepare to testify.

Lynch listed off the other Trump officials, such as former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who have been convicted or indicted in the Russia probe but were not called before Congress to be questioned, particularly when the GOP controlled Congress.